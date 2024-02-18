F1 hopes investigation into Red Bull boss Christian Horner 'will be clarified at the earliest opportunity'

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 Christian Horner ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Formula 1 would like an expedient resolution to the investigation into Red Bull team principal Christian Horner’s conduct.

Horner has been the subject of an independent investigation for weeks after accusations of inappropriate behavior were leveled against him. Horner, 50, is perhaps the most famous team principal in F1 thanks to Red Bull’s success on the track and his prominence in the “Drive to Survive” Netflix documentary series.

Specifics about the accusations against Horner have been hard to come by. The Dutch outlet De Telegraaf reported Friday that it had seen WhatsApp messages between Horner and a female Red Bull employee.

In a statement on Sunday, F1 said that it hoped that the investigation would be wrapped up soon. Horner has denied the allegations against him.

"We have noted Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing," F1 said in its statement. "We hope the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity after a fair and thorough process and we will not comment further at this time."

Horner, 50, has been in charge of Red Bull since 2005. Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen have won seven titles under his watch at Red Bull and Verstappen enters the 2024 season going for a fourth consecutive championship.

Horner was in attendance at the launch of Red Bull’s car for the 2024 season and said Thursday that it’s been “business as normal” at Red Bull.

"Obviously, there's a process that's ongoing at the moment," Horner said via the Associated Press on Thursday. "Some allegations have been made which I fully deny and I comply, obviously with that process and will continue to do so. I think it's been very clear, and the position of Red Bull has been that it's business as normal. Obviously there's a job to do and I deny fully the accusations that have been made. My role obviously continues."

It’s reasonable to assume that both F1 and Red Bull would like the investigation concluded by the start of the season, though the longer it goes on the less likely that may be. The first race weekend of the 2024 season starts on Feb. 29 in Bahrain ahead of the season-opening race on March 2.