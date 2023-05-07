F1 Miami Grand Prix celebrity sightings: Serena and Venus Williams, Vin Diesel, LL Cool J and more

F1 Grand Prix of Miami MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 07: Ludacris, Venus Williams and Serena Williams watch the grid presentation prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

F1 has invaded Miami and the stars have followed.

On the Sky Sports pre-race broadcast former IndyCar and NASCAR driver turned analyst Danica Patrick remarked that the list of celebrity guests topped 57 pages. Here's a rundown of the stars there to see and be seen in the paddock and on the grid:

Martin Brundle gets his redemption with Paolo Banchero

After last year's cringe moment when the former F1 driver and Sky Sports presenter Martin Brundle mistook 6-foot-10 basketball player Paolo Banchero for 6-foot-2 NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the two had a lovely moment on the grid.

Martin Brundle and Paolo Banchero reunited and it feels so good. pic.twitter.com/SJMEZfkHt7 — Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) May 7, 2023

Serena and Venus Williams

Serena and Venus Williams are typically spotted at F1 events in the Americas and Sunday in Miami was no different. Unfortunately for Brundle, he again scored a double-fault in trying interview the sisters on his grid walk.

Patrick Mahomes, Roger Federer, Gabriela Sabatini, Will.i.Am

Vin Diesel ... err Dominic Toretto

"It doesn’t matter whether you win by an inch or a mile, winning is winning” - Dominic Toretto#MiamiGP #F1 @TheFastSaga pic.twitter.com/FG2JCZOHAd — Formula 1 (@F1) May 7, 2023

Lindsey Vonn

BIG F1 fan Lindsey Vonn is back at the Miami Grand Prix race for the second straight year, and she’s excited to go to the Las Vegas race later this year too. @f1miami #MiamiGP #mybad pic.twitter.com/nk3t66w52Z — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) May 7, 2023

Jonas Brothers visit Alpine

Carlos Sainz meets Columbian musician Maluma

Tik-Toker Khaby Lame visits Pierre Gasly