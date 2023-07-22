F1 qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton takes pole for Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen, Lando Norris

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas steers his car during the third free practice ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

F1 rolls into Budapest, Hungary, for the front end of a back-to-back this weekend ahead of its normal summer break. An eight-time race-winner will rejoin the grid, a new qualifying format is being trialed and, as will be the case for the rest of the season, Max Verstappen enters as the overwhelming favorite.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Hungarian Grand Prix:

Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid

Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

Daniel Ricciardo (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

George Russell (63), Mercedes

Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday7:25 - 8:30 a.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)10:55 a.m. - Noon: Free practice 2 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)

Saturday6:25 - 7:30 a.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)9:55 - 11 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN, F1 TV Pro)

Sunday7:30 - 8:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN)8:55 - 11 a.m.: Hungarian Grand Prix (ESPN, F1 TV Pro)

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix:

Russell, Leclerc tops in Friday practices

George Russell set the top time in FP1 on the intermediate tire as rain began to fall with a 1:38.795. Seven drivers opted not to set a flying lap in the worsening conditions, including the two-time reigning world champion. Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez brought out an early red flag when he dipped a tire in the grass and slid into the barriers.

Conditions were much better later Friday afternoon on the outskirts of Budapest as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc posted a 1:17.686 to top the FP2 timesheets. McLaren's Lando Norris continued his recent strong form as he posted a lap just. .015s behind Leclerc. Pierre Gasly was third-fastest with a 1:17.918.

Hungarian Grand Prix details

Track: Hungaroring (Budapest, Hungary), 14-turn, 2.72-mile permanent racing facilityRace length: 70 laps for 190 milesLap record: 1:16.627 (Lewis Hamilton, 2020)Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)Last year's winner: Max Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo returns to F1

A familiar, smiling face returns to the grid this weekend as 2014 world championship third-place finisher and Netflix darling Daniel Ricciardo takes over for underperforming rookie Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri. Ricciardo previously competed for the team in 2012 and 2013 – when it was known as Red Bull Toro Rosso – until he was promoted to parent team Red Bull.

In 2014 he stunned defending four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, out-scoring Vettel by 71 and winning three races to Vettel’s goose-egg. After a tumultuous run alongside Verstappen at Red Bull, Ricciardo had disappointing stints at Renault (2019-2020) and McLaren (2021-2022) and was not offered a full-time ride for 2023.

Qualifying format tweak

F1 and Pirelli are trying out a twist to qualifying sessions this weekend in an effort to improve sustainability. Instead of being provided 13 sets of tires for the weekend, teams will only be allotted 11 and must run the white-striped hard tire in Q1, the yellow-striped medium tire in Q2 and the red-striped soft tire in Q3, assuming there is no rain (more on that later). Previously teams were allowed free choice of any tire in any session. This format was supposed to debut in Imola in May before that race was canceled by catastrophic flooding in northern Italy.

Top drivers and best bets for the Hungarian Grand Prix

It's Verstappen's world and the rest of the grid just inhabits it at his benevolent whim. The two-time reigning world champion is well on his way to three in a row and enters the weekend as a massive favorite with a -350 moneyline at BetMGM.

Best odds to winMax Verstappen -350Sergio Perez +1100Lewis Hamilton +1400Fernando Alonso +1400

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on how this week – and each subsequent grand prix – is essentially a race for second place. In addition to betting Verstappen to win pole and the race, Bromberg recommends a wager on Lewis Hamilton to finish on the podium and Esteban Ocon to finish in the top 10. Hamilton has eight poles and eight race wins at the Hungaroring, while Ocon's lone F1 victory came at the track in 2021.

F1 world drivers’ championship standings

Max Verstappen, Red Bull - 255

Sergio Perez, Red Bull - 156

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - 137

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 121

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari - 83

George Russell, Mercedes - 82

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - 74

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - 44

Lando Norris, McLaren - 42

Esteban Ocon, Alpine - 31

Oscar Piastri, McLaren - 17

Pierre Gasly, Alpine - 16

Alexander Albon, Williams - 11

Nico Hülkenberg, Haas - 9

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo - 5

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo - 4

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri - 2

Kevin Magnussen, Haas - 2

Logan Sargeant, Williams - 0

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri - 0

Hungarian Grand Prix entry list

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPTSergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPTCharles Leclerc (16), FerrariCarlos Sainz (55), FerrariLewis Hamilton (44), MercedesGeorge Russell (63), MercedesPierre Gasly (10), Alpine-RenaultEsteban Ocon (31), Alpine-RenaultLando Norris (4), McLaren-MercedesOscar Piastri (81), McLaren-MercedesZhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-FerrariValtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-FerrariFernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-MercedesLance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-MercedesKevin Magnussen (20), Haas-FerrariNico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-FerrariDaniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTYuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTLogan Sargeant (2), Williams-MercedesAlexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Weather for the Hungarian Grand Prix

The forecast calls for temperatures in the mid-80s all weekend and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. There is no rain expected for Sunday's race.

How to watch watch F1 for free in 2023:

