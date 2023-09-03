F1 results: Max Verstappen takes Italian Grand Prix for record 10th straight win; full results

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car followed by two Ferraries during the Formula One Italian Grand Prix auto race, at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) (Luca Bruno/AP)

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz gave Red Bull its mightiest challenge so far this season, but in the end, it lasted all of 14 laps.

Pole-sitter Sainz led the first 14 laps of the Italian Grand Prix – much to the delight of the Tifosi – before defending double world champion Max Verstappen passed him going into the della Roggia chicane on lap 15 and cruising to another easy victory. It was Verstappen’s 10th win on the bounce, setting a new F1 record. Sainz’s 14 laps led are, incredibly, the most by a non-Red Bull driver in any one race this season.

Verstappen extended his world drivers championship points lead over teammate Sergio Perez to 137 with eight rounds remaining.

Italian Grand Prix results

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

George Russell (63), Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Liam Lawson (12), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

Did not start:Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Italian Grand Prix circuit, lap count, tire compounds

Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale (3.71-mile, 11-turn permanent racing facility) in Monza, ItalyRace length: 53 laps for 190.5 milesLap record: 1:21.046 (Rubens Barichello, Ferrari)Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT

Top drivers and best bets for the Italian Grand Prix

With nine wins on the trot and a victory in this event last year, Verstappen is the massive favorite with a -450 moneyline according to BetMGM. As has become custom, Perez is the only other driver with better than 10-to-1 odds entering the weekend.

Yahoo Sports' motorsports writer Nick Bromberg wrote on some other bets worth considering this weekend, including Verstappen topping FP1 (-175), both Ferraris finishing in the points (-165), and the pole margin to be a whopping 0.101-0.250 seconds (+175).

F1 world drivers’ championship standings

Max Verstappen – 339

Sergio Perez – 201

Fernando Alonso – 168

Lewis Hamilton – 156

Carlos Sainz – 102

Charles Leclerc – 99

George Russell – 99

Lando Norris – 75

Lance Stroll – 47

Pierre Gasly – 37

Esteban Ocon – 36

Oscar Piastri – 36

Alexander Albon – 15

Nico Hülkenberg – 9

Valtteri Bottas – 5

Zhou Guanyu – 4

Yuki Tsunoda – 3

Kevin Magnussen – 2

Logan Sargent – 0

Daniel Ricciardo – 0

Liam Lawson – 0

Weather for the Italian Grand Prix

Unlike last week's wet-dry conditions at Zandvoort, there is no rain forecast this weekend, though it will be warm, with highs in the mid-80s. The heat, combined with the heavy braking events at the end of Monza's lengthy straights means tire preservation will be at a premium.

