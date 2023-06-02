F1 Spanish Grand Prix: How to watch, stream, TV channel, weekend schedule, best bets, news and more from Catalunya

Spanish Grand Prix Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - May 22, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen crosses the line to win the race Pool via REUTERS/Manu Fernandez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - UP1EI5M1533JD

F1 is back at it this weekend, making the relatively short trip from Monaco to the outskirts of Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix. The series has visited the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya each year since 1991, almost always occupying a place early on the calendar.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix:

2023 Spanish Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, June 27:25-8:30 a.m.: Free Practice 1 (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1TV)10:55 a.m.-Noon: Free Practice 2 (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1TV)

Saturday, June 36:25-7:30 a.m.: Free Practice 3 (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1TV)9:55-11 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN, ESPN app, F1TV)

Sunday, June 47:30-8:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, ESPN app)8:55-11 a.m.: Spanish Grand Prix (ESPN, ESPN app, F1TV)

2023 Spanish Grand Prix details

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Barcelona, Spain), 2.83-mile, 14-turn permanent road courseLength: 66 laps for 187 milesLap record: N/A (new configuration for 2023)Tire compounds: C1 (Hard), C2 (Medium), C3 (Soft)

Chicane removed for 2023

When Catalunya opened 32 years ago, it featured a 14-turn layout. In 2007 a chicane was introduced between what were Turns 13 and 14 with the intention of adding another overtaking opportunity. That chicane has been eliminated for this year going forward, mostly owing to the fact that the latest aero regulations and cars not being able to follow in dirty air.

Top drivers and best bets for the Spanish Grand Prix

Max Verstappen once again enters with a negative moneyline figure and only two other drivers – his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso – are better than 22-to-1 to win the race, according to BetMGM. Verstappen has won four of the six rounds of the world championship this season, including the only race on a permanent circuit like Catalunya, and holds a 39-point lead in the standings.

Best odds to winMax Verstappen -250Sergio Perez +350Fernando Alonso +800

If you're looking for bets outside of Verstappen or Red Bull, we wrote earlier in the week on some interesting props. We like Alonso's odds to finish on the podium (-185) as well as Alpine's Esteban Ocon to finish in the top 6.

Spanish Grand Prix entry list

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPTSergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPTCharles Leclerc (16), FerrariCarlos Sainz (55), FerrariLewis Hamilton (44), MercedesGeorge Russell (63), MercedesPierre Gasly (10), Alpine-RenaultEsteban Ocon (31), Alpine-RenaultLando Norris (4), McLaren-MercedesOscar Piastri (81), McLaren-MercedesZhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-FerrariValtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-FerrariFernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-MercedesLance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-MercedesKevin Magnussen (20), Haas-FerrariNico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-FerrariNyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTYuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTLogan Sargeant (2), Williams-MercedesAlexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Weather for the Spanish Grand Prix

The forecast is pretty optimal for racing, with partially cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. While that's good news for the teams in that they'll have consistent aerodynamic conditions and predictable tire degradation all weekend, fewer variables typically mean dull racing.