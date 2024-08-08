Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Can Orlando Arcia return value against the Rockies?

MLB: Game One-St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Jul 20, 2024; Cumberland, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) throws out St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) (not shown) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The polarization across baseball that comes after the MLB trade deadline is evident in this week’s fantasy baseball weekend preview. Many teams either added to their rosters or started building for 2025, which should create greater imbalance in matchups from this point forward. Managers who stream heavily from the list below will get ahead this weekend, with the Braves, Twins and Nats being the best places to look for offensive help.

Matchups to Target

Braves @ Rockies

Atlanta’s underachieving offense could get on track for a few days when they visit offense-inducing Coors Field and face the least effective pitching staff in baseball. Orlando Arcia (13%) is the top man to add from this offense, and Jarred Kelenic (28%) and Eddie Rosario (2%) can be considered in deep formats. Additionally, Jorge Soler should be started in shallow leagues where he sometimes sits on the bench. Hitters on the Rockies are much less appealing, as they will face a strong trio of Braves starters, as well as a quality relief corps.

Twins vs. Guardians

Although both teams in this series have competent pitching staffs, their hitters are strong volume plays by virtue of playing four games over three days. The Twins can offer plenty of streamers, including José Miranda (46%), Ryan Jeffers (39%), Carlos Santana (19%), Brooks Lee (13%) and Matt Wallner (8%). The Guardians' options are less appealing, but Angel Martínez (4%) and Tyler Freeman (11%) can be considered in deep leagues.

Angels vs. Nationals

One player, Jo Adell (11%), needs to be highlighted from the Angels. The 25-year-old has some of the widest splits in baseball this season, having struggled against right-handers (.588 OPS) while raking vs. southpaws (.920 OPS). With Los Angeles set to face a trio of manageable left-handed starters, Adell is poised for a big weekend. On the other side of this series, the Nats should score plenty of runs against three manageable righties and one of the worst bullpens in baseball. Juan Yepez (36%) bats high in the lineup, while Jacob Young (15%) can be added by those who need steals.

Padres @ Marlins

The Padres should overcome a pitcher-friendly park by virtue of facing three vulnerable starters and a bullpen that has lost most of their quality arms. Unfortunately, most of the Padres regulars are already widely rostered, but this is a good remainder to get those players into lineups.

Blue Jays vs. A’s

The rebuild in Toronto has created opportunities for several young hitters who could make a fantasy impact against the A’s this weekend. The list is led by Joey Loperfido (3%), who is regularly hitting high in the lineup. Spencer Horwitz (13%) and Ernie Clement (10%) are other good options to consider.

Matchups to Avoid

White Sox vs. Cubs

Both Chicago teams are poor volume plays this weekend, as they will play just two games in their cross-town series. Hitters on the Cubs may be able to make up for the lack of volume by succeeding against a weak Chicago pitching staff, but everyone on the White Sox other than Luis Robert Jr. should be benched.

Royals vs. Cardinals

Hitters in this series will be plagued by the same issue as those in Chicago, as they will play just two games over the weekend. From the Royals, Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Pérez will stay active in all leagues, while Vinnie Pasquantino and Maikel Garcia will remain in many lineups. Alec Burleson is the only member of the Cardinals who should remain in most lineups.

Mets @ Mariners

New York’s productive offense may go quiet this weekend, when they face three effective Seattle starters who are part of a pitching staff that ranks first in baseball in ERA. Francisco Lindor will stay active everywhere, as will Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso in most leagues.

D-backs vs. Phillies

Arizona hitters will face a tough task this weekend, when they take on three stellar Philadelphia starters and a relief corps that was made stronger at the MLB trade deadline. With Christian Walker on the IL, Ketel Marte is the only must-start player in this lineup.

Pirates @ Dodgers

The Pirates may not score often when they face three strong Los Angeles starters and a solid relief corps. Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz are the two Pirates who should remain in most lineups.

Seeking Steals

Jacob Young (OF, Washington Nationals, 15%)

This is one of the easiest picks I’ve made this season. Young is among baseball’s best base stealers, ranking ninth in the league with 26 swipes. He should reach base often against an Angels staff that is among the worst in baseball, and he will undoubtedly run the bases aggressively at the expense of Logan O’Hoppe, who has allowed more steals than any other catcher.

Seeking Saves

Ben Joyce (Los Angeles Angels, 43%)

The hardest thrower in baseball now owns a closer role, as Joyce has emerged from the MLB trade deadline as the Angels' ninth-inning man. The 23-year-old has been effective (1.82 ERA, 1.09 WHIP) in 24.2 innings this year and could earn a save during a competitive weekend series against the Nats. Those in deeper leagues can consider Calvin Faucher (5%), who is receiving save chances for the Marlins.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers for the weekend, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in brackets.

José Quintana @SEA (Friday, 34)

José Soriano @WSH (Friday, 23)

River Ryan vs. PIT (Saturday, 32)

David Festa vs. CLE (Sunday, 11)

Colin Rea vs. CIN (Sunday, 45)

Martín Pérez @MIA (Friday, 10)

Hayden Birdsong @DET (Sunday, 35)

Andre Pallante @KC (Saturday, 7)

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. CLE (Saturday, 19)

Michael Lorenzen vs. STL (Friday, 19)

Yariel Rodríguez vs. OAK (Saturday, 8)

Mitchell Parker vs. LAA (Friday, 19)

Carson Spiers @MIL (Friday, 14)

Spencer Arrighetti @BOS (Saturday, 17)

Alex Cobb @MIN (Friday, 9)