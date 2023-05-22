Fantasy Baseball Week 8 Preview: Go fishing for Marlins!

Miami Marlins v San Francisco Giants SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21: Jorge Soler #12 of the Miami Marlins is congratulated by Garrett Cooper #26 after Soler hit a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the first inning at Oracle Park on May 21, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Fantasy managers should try to add as many hitters as possible on the Marlins, Rockies and Mariners before play starts this week. And on the pitching side, streaming starters from the Royals-Tigers series should be a good idea. Loyal readers will notice a new addition to this column, too — the Big Boppers section, which identifies opportunities for managers to pad their power numbers.

Matchups to Target

Rockies vs. Marlins

Four games at Coors Field — I shouldn't need to say much more. The Rockies will start two righties and a pair of southpaws, which means that managers should look for the best overall Miami hitters. In order of preference, this list includes Jorge Soler (40% rostered), Bryan De La Cruz (20%) and Garrett Cooper (5%). From Colorado, Charlie Blackmon (40%), Ryan McMahon (49%), Brenton Doyle (5%) and Jurickson Profar (10%) are fine options.

Mariners vs. A’s

By facing an Oakland staff with a 6.91 ERA for four games, the Mariners are in the most advantageous position of any offense this week. The team doesn't have too many streaming options, but Eugenio Suárez (67%) and J.P. Crawford (5%) will fit some rosters. Also, Cal Raleigh (63%) is a terrific option for those in shallow leagues who stream catchers.

Red Sox @ Angels

Boston hitters could thrive this week against two Angels starters with an ERA over 5.00 and converted reliever Jaime Barria. Jarren Duran (60%) is the hitter to target in shallow leagues on this team.

Cardinals @ Reds

St. Louis will enjoy four games at an offense-inducing venue against mediocre starters (Brandon Williamson, Graham Ashcraft, Ben Lively, Luke Weaver). Most of the top Cardinals are universally rostered, but Paul DeJong (5%) is swinging a hot bat and can be considered in 12-team leagues.

Guardians vs. White Sox

Cleveland should enjoy three contests against a starting pitcher with an ERA over 4.50 and a relief corps with a 5.41 ERA. Josh Naylor (43%) has dual-position eligibility (1B/OF) and is one of the best players in this article to target.

Brewers vs. Astros, Giants

Although they face some skilled hurlers, the Brewers offer a few volume plays during four games against right-handed starters. Rowdy Tellez (75%) has been ice-cold of late but should be started this week in most leagues.

Matchups to Avoid

Dodgers @ Braves

The Dodgers productive lineup could be handcuffed by a solid starting trio of Charlie Morton, Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder. With all three hurlers throwing from the right side, Chris Taylor should be benched everywhere. Miguel Vargas is also someone to sit in most leagues.

A’s @ Mariners

Although Oakland plays four games, they will face three starters with an ERA under 4.00 and won't get any favors from pitcher-friendly Safeco Field. Esteury Ruiz is the only A's hitter who merits attention in mixed leagues.

Giants @ Twins, Brewers

The Giants will face three right-handed starters with an ERA below 2.30 before getting a more reasonable matchup with southpaw Eric Lauer on Thursday. For the initial three games, Wilmer Flores, Casey Schmitt and Mitch Haniger belong on fantasy benches.

Seeking Steals

Those who hope to pick up a couple of extra steals this week should target speedsters in these contests.

Guardians vs. Michael Kopech (Wednesday): Kopech ranks sixth in steals allowed, and the Guardians have the team speed to take advantage of the opportunity for swipes. Steven Kwan, Andrés Gimenéz and Amed Rosario are must-start players for this game and Myles Straw can be started in 12-team roto leagues.

Rangers vs. Rich Hill (Tuesday): Only five hurlers have allowed more steals than Hill, which creates an opportunity for Marcus Semien to swipe a base on Tuesday. The sneaky option in 12-team leagues is Leody Taveras, who has plus speed and a .927 OPS in May.

Big Soppers

Looking to add a homer or two to your total this week? Consider streaming one of these players.

Eugenio Suárez vs. Ken Waldichuk (Wednesday), J.P. Sears (Thursday): Suarez has been disappointing overall this season (5 HR, .225 BA) but has shown plenty of power and a strong ability to hit lefties throughout his career. Waldichuk and Sears are two of the 14 pitchers who have allowed at least 10 homers this season.

Wilmer Flores @ Eric Lauer (Thursday): Flores has long fared best against left-handers, including ripping four round-trippers in 63 plate appearances during those matchups this season. Lauer has been among the most homer-prone pitchers in baseball in 2023, allowing 13 long balls in 42.2 innings. Hitter-friendly Miller Park won't do Lauer any favors in turning his luck around, either.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers from Monday to Thursday, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in parentheses.

Logan Allen vs. CWS (Tuesday, 33)

Taj Bradley vs. TOR (Tuesday, 55)

Michael Lorenzen @ KC (Monday, 15)

Matthew Liberatore @ CIN (Wednesday, 38)

Cal Quantrill vs. CWS (Wednesday, 33)

Brady Singer vs. DET (Monday, 40)

Matt Boyd @ KC (Wednesday, 4)

Zack Greinke vs. DET (Wednesday, 9)

Marco Gonzales vs. OAK (Tuesday, 11)

Tyler Wells @ NYY (Wednesday, 69)

Brayan Bello @ LAA (Tuesday, 16)

James Paxton @ LAA (Wednesday, 39)

MacKenzie Gore vs. SD (Tuesday, 53)

Tylor Megill @ CHC (Wednesday, 23)

J.P. France @ MIL (Tuesday, 26)

Tanner Houck @ LAA (Monday, 12)

Josh Fleming vs. TOR (Monday, 2)

Rich Hill vs. TEX (Tuesday, 13)

Adam Wainwright @ CIN (Tuesday, 23)