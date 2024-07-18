Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: What to prepare for after the MLB All-Star Break

Colorado Rockies v New York Mets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Harrison Bader #44 of the New York Mets reacts after a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at Citi Field on July 12, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The initial weekend after the All-Star break is a tough time for fantasy managers who need to find streamers. Most teams roll out their best starters, which reduces the number of appealing matchups for hitters. And of course, the best starters on most teams are already rostered in nearly every league. Still, there are a few waiver-wire hitters and pitchers who could provide help this weekend.

Matchups to Target

Royals vs. White Sox

Thanks to Chicago’s plan to slow the innings pace for staff ace Garrett Crochet, the Royals will face three unimposing right-handers this weekend. MJ Melendez (25%) is a must-start player for this series, while Michael Massey (4%) and Adam Frazier (1%) are regulars against righties and therefore warrant consideration in deep leagues.

Giants vs. Rockies

Opening the second half with three games at Coors Field should help both offenses in this series. From the Giants, Michael Conforto (16%) and LaMonte Wade Jr. (9%) are solid streamers, while Patrick Bailey (24%) is arguably the top catching streamer this weekend. The Rockies have some good options as well, including Michael Toglia (15%), Brendan Rodgers (8%), Charlie Blackmon (7%) and Elías Díaz (26%).

Mets vs. Marlins

The Mets should score plenty of runs against three subpar Marlins starters this weekend. Although most members of this lineup are already rostered, Harrison Bader (19%) is a great streaming option. Additionally, J.D. Martinez and Mark Vientos should find their way into the lineup on shallow league rosters where they are sometimes borderline options.

Matchups to Avoid

Cardinals @ Braves

St. Louis hitters could start the second half quietly when they face three effective Atlanta starters and a relief corps that ranks second in baseball with a 2.94 ERA. Alec Burleson and Paul Goldschmidt are the two Cardinals who are the most likely to stay active in some leagues.

Twins vs. Brewers

In terms of volume, hitters on Minnesota and Milwaukee are to be avoided this weekend, as the teams will play just two games. And with four starters who range from outstanding to acceptable, the teams are unlikely to engage in high-scoring affairs. From Milwaukee, William Contreras, Christian Yelich, Willy Adames and Brice Turang are the players who will stay in lineups. The Twins offer fewer must-start players, but Carlos Correa will still make sense in most leagues.

Astros @ Mariners

With Hunter Brown back on track, all six starters in this series can be described as effective hurlers. Still, elite hitters José Altuve, Yordan Álvarez, Yainer Díaz, Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh will need to remain in lineups. Alex Bregman and Jeremy Peña should be benched in shallow leagues.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers

Toronto’s offense has made some improvements in recent weeks but could take a temporary step back this weekend when they face three effective Detroit starters. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the only must-start player from this lineup.

Seeking Steals

Harrison Bader (New York Mets, 18%)

Bader could reach base often this weekend against a trio of ineffective Miami starters. And once he gets to first base, the outfielder may run aggressively at the expense of Nick Fortes, who has allowed more steals than all but one catcher.

Zack Gelof (46%), Max Schuemann (16%), Lawrence Butler (19%)

Gelof, Schuemann and Butler are the top-three base stealers on the Oakland A’s, and each man has the potential to swipe a base against the Angels this weekend. Los Angeles lacks aces to send to the hill after the All-Star break, and Logan O’Hoppe has allowed more steals than any other catcher.

Seeking Saves

Yimi García (Toronto Blue Jays, 34%)

García rejoined the Blue Jays on Sunday and should be reinstated from the IL tomorrow. The 33-year-old has been the team’s best reliever this year (2.57 ERA, 0.79 WHIP) and instantly becomes the favorite for saves for the remainder of July. The odds of García having rest-of-season value are slim, as he is a strong candidate to pick up a few saves before being traded at the deadline.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers for the weekend, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in parentheses.

Michael Wacha vs. CWS (Friday, 45)

Sean Manaea @MIA (Saturday, 52)

José Soriano @OAK (Sunday, 16)

Reese Olson @TOR (Sunday, 50)

José Quintana @MIA (Friday, 36)

Mitchell Parker vs. CIN (Sunday, 30)

Frankie Montas @WSH (Saturday, 18)

Jonathan Cannon @KC (Sunday, 4)