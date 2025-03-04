Fantasy Basketball: 3 players to trade for, 3 to say goodbye to before Yahoo's default deadline

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 02: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazzat Delta Center on March 02, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The Yahoo Fantasy Basketball trade deadline is nearly here — it’s your last opportunity to fine-tune your roster for that final playoff push. Decisions made now could define your season. Whether you’re trading for players with favorable playoff setups or selling high on risky names, it’s time to get strategic.

Before we jump in, prayers up for Kyrie Irving. He suffered a troubling knee injury on Monday night and did not return. It's a devastating blow for Mavs fans and fantasy managers as we await updates on his status. In the interim, add Spencer Dinwiddie and Naji Marshall, with the Mavs playing three more games this week.

Here’s a balanced breakdown of who’s worth acquiring and who you should move on from before Thursday, March 6.

Trade For These Players

DeMar DeRozan - SF/PF, Sacramento Kings

The Why: The Kings are in a competitive playoff race, and DeRozan has been stepping up over the past month. He's averaging 24 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, with nearly 2 3-pointers per game while shooting 52% from the field and 92% from the free-throw line on six attempts during this period. Domantas Sabonis will be re-evaluated in at least a week, which creates more opportunities for DeRozan as a scorer and playmaker. Since he's been offering third-round value over the last 30 days, consider trading fading players with name recognition and high draft capital, like Paolo Banchero or Zion Williamson (more on them later) for him. A similar argument could be made for acquiring Zach LaVine.

Schedule Impact: Sacramento is one of six teams playing 12 games over Weeks 20 to 22, which means four games each week during Yahoo's fantasy playoffs.

Pascal Siakam - PF/C, Indiana Pacers

The Why: The All-Star wing's scoring and efficiency have dipped slightly since the All-Star break. However, he is being utilized more in the Pacers offense. His usage rate has increased from 24% to 28% during that time, and with Indy competing with the Bucks and Pistons for spots 4-6 in the Eastern Conference, I project Siakam to be active down the stretch.

I’d trade someone like LaMelo Ball (more on him shortly) or Jaylen Brown to cut down on turnovers, improve FG% and have a more reliable player despite taking a discount on draft capital and ranking. If you want to aim higher for Tyrese Haliburton, it might cost because the Pacers are at least playing eight of their 12 games at home during Weeks 20-22. Knowing his home splits are far better than his road numbers, it’s something to consider.

Schedule Impact: The Pacers have an excellent playoff schedule, with four games scheduled over Weeks 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23.

OG Anunoby - SG/SF, New York Knicks

The Why: I trust Anunoby more than Mikal Bridges right now, and knowing that OG will play a ton of minutes, he's a strong target at the deadline. He's been locking down defensively, averaging over one steal and one block per game over the past two weeks. His offensive output has dipped in terms of efficiency, but he's still finding his rhythm after missing six games with a mild foot sprain. I expect he'll find his shot, and when he does, it'll be an upside buy-low for fantasy managers during the playoffs. The Knicks are only a few games out from the Celtics, so it's unlikely Thibs will pivot off playing OG 36+ minutes a night.

Schedule Impact: Since the Knicks will have three games in Week 19, Anunoby is a player I would target if a bye is secured before Weeks 19-21. Starting in Week 20, the Knicks will play four games through Week 23. They have the most back-to-backs (4) during Weeks 20-22 and the second-most quality games (3) on smaller slates in the league during that period.

Kelly Oubre Jr. - SG/SF, Philadelphia 76ers

The Why: Joel Embiid is out for the season. Paul George has been a shell of himself, or maybe he looks like a player in decline at 34 years old. And Monday night, Tyrese Maxey left the game with a back injury after already dealing with sprained fingers that have clearly hampered his shooting. Between mounting injuries to star players and the Process stench still looming over the Sixers, this season is a wrap.

This is encouraging news for Oubre since he’ll be one of the veterans remaining to finish a forgettable year. Over the past month, he has provided seventh-round value, averaging 19.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 3s and 1.8 stocks, with shooting splits of 55/33/82 since the All-Star break.

Schedule Impact: Depending on when your playoffs begin, here are Philly's games played over the next several weeks. The italicized weeks indicate Yahoo's default playoffs.

Week 19 - 4 games

Week 20 - 4 games

Week 21 - 4 games

Week 22 - 3 games

Week 23 - 4 games

That’s a near-perfect schedule for the fantasy playoffs, maxing out the next three weeks with four games each. Of course, Week 22 has three games, but the three games are on lighter slates, which means you’ll be able to start Oubre in those matchups.

Christian Braun - SG/SF, Denver Nuggets

The Why: Braun's efficiency and consistent hustle stats — such as points, rebounds and steals — make him a valuable trade asset in deeper leagues, especially for playoff depth. You don't always need to swing for the fences with big-name trades. Shifting to less recognized players like Braun is a clever way to extract value from a declining asset.

For example, due to concerns about competition and shutdown risks, I’d consider selling players who’ve recently ranked higher than Braun, like Naz Reid, Bradley Beal and Walker Kessler (more on Reid and Kessler shortly). Over the past two weeks, Braun has provided fifth-round value in 9-cat leagues, averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 steals with very few turnovers. He’s better than many people think.

Schedule Impact: Here's Denver's schedule breakdown.

Week 19-21 (4-4-3)

Week 20-22 (4-3-4)

Week 21-23 (3-4-3)

The Nuggets' schedule is beneficial for fantasy managers beginning in Weeks 19 and 20. Denver's three-game week is solid: it faces CHI, MIL and UTA on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Therefore, if your Championship week occurs in Week 21, you can let go of Braun after Friday and pick up a player from the Spurs or Sixers who participates in a Saturday/Sunday back-to-back to finish strong.

Trade These Players Away

LaMelo Ball - PG/SG, Charlotte Hornets

The Why: The Hornets are vying for lottery balls, and rumors are emerging about Ball possibly being a trade target for other franchises this summer. If that's the case, it's in Charlotte's best interest to keep Ball on the sidelines. He's consistently on the injury report and remains a risk to sit out on any given night.

Ball has “shutdown candidate” written all over him, so I’d sell Melo after Monday’s 25/9/7 performance. He hasn’t been playing particularly well either, ranking 163rd in 9-cat leagues over the past 14 days.

Schedule Impact: If you decide to stick it out with Melo, the Hornets' schedule is solid and filled with fantasy-friendly opponents.

Week 19-21 (4-4-3)

Week 20-22 (4-3-4)

Week 21-23 (3-4-4)

Zion Williamson - PF, New Orleans Pelicans

The Why: Zion's injury history makes him one of the riskiest holds in fantasy basketball. Like the Hornets, it's hard to imagine a scenario where the Pelicans continue to trot out one of their most valued assets when it's in their best interest to get a high draft pick.

Zion posted a 27-11-10 triple-double a couple of games ago and is averaging 24/8/6 in five games post-All-Star Weekend.

I’m not saying he won’t be good; I just have concerns about his availability over the season's final few weeks.

Schedule Impact: I don't love the Pelicans' schedule to end the season.

Week 19-21 (3-4-3)

Week 20-22 (4-3-3)

Week 21-23 (3-3-4)

Paolo Banchero - SF/PF, Orlando Magic

The Why: I'm fading Banchero because he hasn't been efficient despite being one of two primary scoring options for a team that can't score. The Magic play at the second-slowest Pace in the NBA while ranking second-worst in TS% and EFG% this year.

Since mid-January, Banchero ranks 282nd in 9-cat leagues. It’s that putrid because he’s shooting 41% from the field, committing over three turnovers per game and shooting 69.7% from the charity stripe. I’d sell high at the next opportunity.

Schedule Impact: Anytime you have a two-game week in the fantasy playoffs, it's a problem. Unless you have a bye week heading into Week 20, opening with a team playing just two games is brutal. It might be a tough pill to swallow, but just as much as Paolo is a sell-high if you're facing the two-game dilemma, moving on from Franz Wagner could be a possibility, too.

Week 19-21 (4-2-4)

Week 20-22 (2-4-3)

Week 21-23 (4-3-4)

Naz Reid - PF/C, Minnesota Timberwolves

The Why: Reid's been riding high, but I'm afraid it's not sustainable with Julius Randle returning from a groin injury that cost him 13 games. Rudy Gobert (injury management) isn't far behind. Reid is basically playing on borrowed time and he'll be moving to the bench once the starters are healthy.

Even if he stays with the starters, the offensive volume won’t be the same with Randle and fewer rebounds available when Gobert returns. Over the past couple of weeks, Reid's averaging 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 3s, and 2.5 stocks in 37.6 minutes per game during his last six outings. Unfortunately, his production won't hold up with more mouths to feed, so it's time to trade him.

Schedule Impact: Minnesota's playoff schedule isn't great if your playoffs begin in Weeks 19 or 20. They are tied with the Magic for the fewest games played (9) from Weeks 19 to 22.

Week 19-21 (3-3-3)

Week 20-22 (3-3-3)

Week 21-23 (3-3-4)

Walker Kessler - C, Utah Jazz

The Why: Kessler has been a fourth-round value over the past two weeks, but the Jazz can't be trusted at this stage of the game. The Jazz just rested their entire starting lineup on Sunday, and that's a real possibility for the rest of the way. Kessler's shot-blocking, rebounding and overall development have been great this year, but his availability is too much of a question mark in crunch time. Sell him after his next big game.

Schedule Impact: There are no concerns over Utah's schedule — I just worry about who will play and when. Getting out of the Jazz business, except for Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski, is for the best.

Week 19-21 (4-4-3)

Week 20-22 (4-3-4)

Week 21-23 (3-4-3)

Final Word

Fantasy playoff success depends on making the right moves and trades now. Players like Kelly Oubre Jr. and DeMar DeRozan offer playoff-friendly schedules and steady production, while high-risk names like LaMelo Ball and Zion Williamson could sink your season.

Act before the deadline on Thursday, March 6, and set yourself up for a championship run!