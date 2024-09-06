Fantasy Football Week 1 Content Roundup: Rankings, sleepers, start-sit advice

Fantasy football season is officially back! And to help you get off to a great start, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 1 victory.
No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.
Week 1 Rankings
Half-PPR:
PPR rankings
🧐 Week 1 Strategy
Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 1 Conviction Picks
Waiver Wire: Players you should add now
Sleepers: 4 overlooked lineup options
Bust candidates: 6 players who could disappoint
🔮 Season preview content
Roundtable: Bold season predictions
🎧 Listen
Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season