Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: RBs (Half-PPR)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 13: Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome on October 13, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Week 6 was another wild ride at the running back position for fantasy football managers. 12 total RBs scored 18 or more fantasy points on the week, and several of the names on the list to accomplish the feat were particularly shocking, including Sean Tucker, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Tyler Allgeier and Bucky Irving.

Tucker and Irving in particular took advantage of a prime opportunity in Week 6 thanks to an absence from starting RB Rachaad White. They combined for 297 yards and 3 TDs from scrimmage, and HC Todd Bowles acknowledged Monday that they've made these backs have made their case for a "three-headed monster" — great news for fantasy. Not.

Luckily our fantasy football analysts are here to help you navigate the treacherous waters of the Buccaneers backfield moving forward. Find out where Tucker, Irving and others landed in our team's Week 7 RB rankings for half-PPR scoring leagues:

Which running back will surprise in Week 7?