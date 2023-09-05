Fantasy Football Week 1 Kicker Rankings

Baltimore Ravens v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 21: Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens watches his kick against the Washington Commanders during the second half of the NFL preseason game at FedExField on August 21, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Congratulations if you drafted Justin Tucker in your fantasy football leagues — you probably don't have to worry about the kicker position for the reason of the 2023 season (health permitting, of course).

Not everyone is so lucky to have his services on their fantasy roster though. There is only one GOAT kicker, of course, and while there are other talented boots available, some fantasy managers choose to stream the position on a week-to-week basis.

But whether you're a streamer or a #onekicker4lyfe manager, our analysts provide their kicker rankings. Here's our Week 1 batch:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 1 fantasy kicker leaderboard?