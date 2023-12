Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Kickers

NFL: DEC 17 Texans at Titans NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 17: Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) lines up a kick at the end of overtime during a game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans, December 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Eight kickers delivered double-digit fantasy-point outings in Week 15, all of them led by Houston Texans kicker, Ka'imi Fairbairn. Incredibly, not only did Fairbairn return from injury after missing five games before this outing, but he also was nearly the entire offense for the Texans on a day they won, 19-16 in overtime.

His 17 fantasy points in Week 15 were atop the position, showcasing just how consistent Fairbairn has been when healthy this season.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 16? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 16 fantasy kicker leaderboard?