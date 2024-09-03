Fantasy Football: Players who will shape the 2024 season

De'Von Achane FILE - Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) plays against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. Miami rookie running back De’Von Achane returned to practice Monday, Nov. 13, after missing the past four games with a knee injury.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Every year, there are a few players who wind up becoming the "faces" of the NFL season — those who change the trajectory of fantasy leagues far and wide, for better or worse. Here are six players analyst Sal Vetri expects to shape your 2024 fantasy football season.

QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Lamar Jackson was taken in the fourth round of fantasy drafts this summer. But there's a chance Daniels is the discounted version of Lamar, who went five to six rounds later in drafts. Daniels has the chance to shape this fantasy season as THE late-round QB who wins fantasy leagues.

Daniels won the Heisman last year in college after completing over 72% of his passes and running for 95 yards per game. He also threw 40 TDs to just 4 INTs. Now he’s paired up with play-caller Kliff Kingsbury who coached mobile QB Kyler Murray for his first four seasons in the NFL.

During this span, Kyler averaged a QB6 finish in fantasy and nearly 40 rushing yards per game. There’s a chance Daniels can top this production in his first year, and if he does, he’ll certainly be a player who shapes the 2024 fantasy season.

RB De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Achane finished as the RB4 in fantasy points per game in his rookie season last year. Now he goes from being a late-round league winner last year to quickly becoming a second-round pick in fantasy drafts this year. Achane's ability to break games open with explosive plays makes his increased price justifiable. But it will all come down to if Achane can stay healthy.

If he can play more than 11 games this season, he's going to be on plenty of fantasy championship rosters. He's that good. Achane averaged 7.7 yards per touch last year and led the NFL in explosive run rate.

He's reportedly put on size this offseason, which will help when taking hits from bigger linebackers. Simply put, Achane will be a player who shapes this fantasy season if he's able to stay on the field.

WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

The last time we saw an LSU receiver go top 10 in the NFL draft be selected as a fourth-to-fifth round pick in fantasy drafts, it was Ja’Marr Chase in 2021. Chase earned 1,455 yards and 13 TDs this season, ultimately finishing as the WR5 in fantasy as a rookie.

I’m not going to predict the same numbers for Nabers, who doesn’t get the benefit of playing with Joe Burrow this year, but I won’t be shocked to see a top-10 finish from Malik. Nabers is arguably the most explosive receiver to enter the NFL since Chase. Last season at LSU, Nabers produced 1,569 yards and 14 TDs.

He now enters the NFL as the only true playmaker on the Giants offense. We saw this in the preseason when Nabers earned nearly a 40% target share from Daniel Jones in the one game they played together. Expect Nabers to push towards a 150+ target season as a rookie. If he does this, he’ll be a player who defines the 2024 fantasy season.

TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Kincaid was the discounted option among all the elite tight ends in fantasy drafts this summer. Kincaid often was taken in Round 5, while the other elite TEs like Sam LaPorta, Travis Kelce and Trey McBride were taken in the first three to four rounds of drafts.

As a rookie, Kincaid earned 91 targets and finished 14th among all TE in points per game, despite only scoring 2 TDs. From Week 6 on last year, we saw an expanded role for Kincaid as Dawson Knox missed time with injury and the Bills changed offensive coordinators.

During this time, Kincaid averaged 11.2 points per game on 6.7 targets per game. This production would've finished top 10 among TEs and his 6.7 targets per game would rank sixth among TEs. Now heading into 2024, the Bills have the second-most vacated targets in the league with Stefon Diggs and Gave Davis gone.

If Kincaid can earn a chunk of these targets, he’ll have the upside to finish as the TE1 overall and truly shape the 2024 fantasy season at the tight end position.

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

This offseason has been a mini-saga for Rashee Rice. His two off-field issues had him fall three to four rounds in fantasy drafts. But with Week 1 starting, there's no current indication of Rice being suspended to start the year. This quickly has Rice rising in drafts, all the way to Rounds 3 or 4.If Rice can build off his rookie season, where he earned 100+ targets, then he will shape fantasy seasons because of the value he created for so many managers who were able to draft him in Round 7 or Round 8 this offseason.

It won’t be easy though, as the Chiefs added competition in rookie Xavier Worthy and veteran WR Marquise Brown. These players will likely be better at earning targets than Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson were in 2023.

However, if Rice earns 120+ targets (and can see more of those targets downfield), then he should be on a lot of championship rosters for managers who were able to take him as a mid-round value earlier in the summer.

QB Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

When you talk about cheat codes in fantasy, you must bring up Anthony Richardson. His mobility at his size (244 pounds) and his big arm are the ultimate cheat codes for fantasy quarterbacks. Richardson was on track to finish as a top-five quarterback in his rookie season. In his two completed starts, he posted a QB4 and QB2 finish, and over his first three games, he averaged 12.3 points as a rusher alone.

His small sample in 2023 was appealing but what’s most appealing is his situation. First-year head coach Shane Steichen proved he can coach and call an offense at the same time last year. Steichen was able to change the Colts offense on the fly to adjust to QB Gardner Minshew once Richardson went down with injury. Steichen successfully maneuvered this team to being a playoff contender.

Now imagine the goodness Steichen is going to cook up with a stud talent like Richardson at QB? Not to mention, Richardson’s supporting cast is also good. Michael Pittman signed his extension this offseason, Josh Downs proved he can play in his rookie year and now second-round rookie Adonai Mitchell is emerging the past few weeks in camp.

If Richardson stays healthy, he has a strong chance to finish as the QB1 overall.