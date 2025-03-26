Fantasy football players, rejoice — this might be the best RB NFL Draft class of all time

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: (L-R) Ashton Jeanty #RB15 of Boise State and Cam Skattebo #RB28 of Arizona State look on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

As we wade through the buzz of the NFL draft season, it’s becoming clear that this year might boast the best running back draft class we’ve seen in a long time. With a deep pool of talent and a variety of skill sets that fit seamlessly into today’s NFL, there's a lot to be excited about. Here’s why this draft class is potentially historic.

Generational talent Ashton Jeanty leads deep class

At the helm of this class is Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, a player who is drawing comparisons to some of the top backs drafted in the past decade. Jeanty's staggering production — 2,601 yards in one season — and his ability to absorb contact make him a perfect fit for any team needing a game-changing runner. While discussing the class on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast, Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon both agree that, while Jeanty may not quite match the otherworldly athleticism of a Saquon Barkley or Todd Gurley, his combination of vision and durability places him in elite territory.

The talent doesn't stop with Jeanty. Players like Omarion Hampton from North Carolina, who boasts a robust NFL-ready frame and impressive receiving ability, highlight the depth of this class. Hampton’s balance of power and agility can complement any offensive scheme, making him a likely first-rounder.

Ohio State brings two noteworthy talents to the table with TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. Henderson offers a splash of playmaking ability, ideal for teams running outside zone schemes, whereas Judkins provides a bruiser style that can keep defenses on their heels. Both players have the potential to be significant assets depending on their landing spots.

Looking deeper into the class, Kaleb Johnson and Dylan Sampson provide intriguing options. Johnson, with his steady, Arian Foster-esque game, can be a stabilizing force in a zone-heavy run attack. Meanwhile, Sampson offers explosive capabilities that might just translate to game-breaking performances on Sundays, despite him playing in Tennessee's unique offensive system.

This running back class stands out, not just for the marquee names at the top but for the wealth of talent throughout. Players like these in the second and third rounds are reminiscent of the gems we saw in the 2017 class, which included fantasy football stars like Alvin Kamara and Kareem Hunt.

With so many teams seeking a boost to their rushing attacks, this is an ideal year to have an open spot in the backfield. From potential first-round selections to mid-round gems, the caliber and variety of this class make it one of the deepest and most intriguing prospects for the NFL draft in recent memory. Keep an eye on these running backs as they transition to the pros; they have the makings to shape the future of NFL running games for years to come.

As Charles McDonald aptly puts it, "We're going to get back to doing what football is all about—running the ball." Indeed, this may be the perfect class to usher in a new era of ground-and-pound football in the NFL.