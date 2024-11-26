Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: QBs

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms prior to an an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Welcome to Week 13 of the 2024 fantasy football season! As you get closer to the upcoming fantasy playoffs, each week's decisions become all the more critical. The good news? After a trimmed Week 12 game slate where six total teams were on bye, we've got all 32 teams back in action. The bad news? 32 teams means a lot more options for you, the fantasy football manager, which makes the lineup-setting process all the more tedious.

One lineup decision you can probably stop thinking about at this point is whether or not to fire up rookie QB Bo Nix every single week. Nix went 25-of-42 in Week 12, tossing for 273 passing yards and two touchdowns for his second-multi-passing TD performance dating back to Week 5. It certainly appears he's the real deal, sitting as the overall QB7 on the year with an intriguing matchup against a struggling Cleveland Browns secondary in Week 13.

Find out just how high Nix landed in our team's Week 13 fantasy football rankings:

Which quarterback do you predict will finish atop the Week 13 leaderboard?