Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: WRs (Half-PPR)

Pittsburgh Steelers v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 10: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers catches a touchdown while defended by Noah Igbinoghene #1 of the Washington Commanders in the first quarter of a game at Northwest Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers passing game is officially heading up with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson under center. The offense has now scored 28+ points with 300+ total yards of offense in each of his three games as a starter, and there's no doubt as to who the biggest beneficiary of that offensive rhythm has been — third-year WR George Pickens.

In his three games with Wilson at QB, Pickens has compiled a 14-276-2 stat line, averaging 15.67 fantasy points per game in half-PPR leagues since Week 7 — the WR7 in FPPG in that span. This week, Pickens & Co. get a home matchup against a struggling Baltimore Ravens secondary that is hemorrhaging fantasy points to opposing wideouts, which could be a great spot to keep the ball rolling.

Find out where Pickens (and his new teammate, WR Mike Williams) currently stand in our team's Week 11 WR rankings for half-PPR scoring formats:

