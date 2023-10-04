Fantasy Football Mock Draft Do-Over: How do players stack up now compared to start of season?

Los Angeles Rams v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 01: Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a walk-off game-winning touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Ten Yahoo Fantasy team members recently conducted a 10-team draft do-over, half-point-per-reception mock, and all the picks are in the cool graphic up top. Scroll to the right of the graphic above to see the complete results of the draft.

The NFL is always a snow globe league, where we're constantly shaking an object and watching all the particles resettle. Sure, 2023 is the weirdest season, because every fantasy football season is weird in its own way.

With that in mind, we decided it was time to do a redraft. Ten Yahooligans assembled on Monday for a 15-round affair, filling a standard roster. We're aiming to start a quarterback, two running backs, two receivers, one tight end, a flex, a kicker and a defense. The benches are five deep, and there would be two spots for IR-eligible players.

How have the values shifted since the start of the season? What themes and strategies came forward? Read on, intrepid fantasy player.

Team 1 (pod producer Collin Brennan): The Kids are Alright

Collin lucked into the first pick and had his choice of the McCaffrey-Jefferson lottery (he preferred Christian McCaffrey, which also would have been my preference). The rest of his roster was highlighted by a signature QB (Josh Allen, pick 20), and a ton of rookies (Puka Nacua at 21, Zay Flowers at 40, Sam LaPorta at 61). Collin also worked an interesting Indianapolis gambit, securing both Jonathan Taylor (41) and Zack Moss (100). And because Collin is an unapologetic Dallas fan, he broke the seal at DST with the Cowboys at 101.

Verdict: Nacua will need to be the real thing to make this receiver room hold up, but if he is — and if something strong emerges from the Indianapolis backfield — this would be a difficult team to beat. McCaffrey and Allen could easily be the classes of their positions.

Fun Pick: Puka Nacua, 21

Volatile Pick: Jonathan Taylor, 41

Team 2 (social editor Trevor Lewis): Robust WRs, value RBs

Trevor rolled with a Jefferson, DeVonta Smith, Patrick Mahomes start, and also took Tyler Lockett and Amari Cooper inside the Top 62 picks (Cooper was a screaming value). This means he needs some good luck with his backfield, anchored by Aaron Jones (39) and Raheem Mostert (42). I'll admit my patience has worn thin with Cam Akers and Javonte Williams, his next two backs. But perhaps Jaleel McLaughlin (139) was the steal of the draft.

Verdict: This team didn't invest draft capital at running back, but that's also the easiest position to get lucky at. Hunter Henry also might be a stretch as a tight end starter, though that position gets awfully thin in a hurry.

Value Pick: Amari Cooper, 62

Variance Pick: Raheem Mostert, 42

Team 3 (analyst Andy Behrens): Value pounding the draft

Andy scooped up a number of solid picks on players who seemed to fall later than they should — Josh Jacobs at 18, De'Von Achane at 43, James Conner at 63, even Courtland Sutton at 98. Of course Behrens wouldn't be Behrens without some Iowa angle; George Kittle sure blocks a lot these days, but I can't complain when he lasts to the eighth round. Behrens believes in the fast starts from Brandon Aiyuk (23) and Nico Collins (38), and I think he's right.

Verdict: Andy loaded up on the critical RB/WR slots early, then still did well semi-waiting for Tua Tagovailoa (58) and Kittle. And perhaps I've buried the lede, he also has Tua paired with his first overall pick, Tyreek Hill. There's a good chance Andy would dunk on this league for a while, but we're not playing it out, so we'll never know.

Believe Pick: Nico Collins, 38; De'Von Achane, 43

Predictable Pick: George Kittle, 78

Team 4 (analyst Dalton Del Don): Prioritizing the onesies

After a strong start of Tony Pollard and Chris Olave, Dalton went for vanity picks at the one-fill spots, snapping up Mark Andrews in the third round and accepting the absurd gift of Jalen Hurts at pick 37. But did Del Don get enough juice at the receiver spot? As much as I love Olave, the quarterback play in New Orleans could be a problem. Deebo Samuel is a heck of a talent (you knew Dalton would get some Niners), but he might be the third-best skill player on his own team. Christian Watson is an interesting throw at pick 64, if he can stay healthy. I'm not sure that Jerry Jeudy or DeAndre Hopkins are in the circle of trust, but at least they were affordable.

Verdict: I'd like a better wide-receiver base, but Pollard has an uncapped ceiling and Dalton at least has a puncher's chance at having the best QB/TE slots in the league. He also snapped up some post-hype picks with Justin Fields (104) and Kyle Pitts (124). This should be a contending team if enough of the receivers hit, though finding wideout help off the wire in the middle of the year is generally very difficult.

Volatile Pick: Chris Olave, 17

Value Pick: Brian Robinson, 57

Team 5 (analyst Dan Titus): Own the WR room, take falling Bengals

Although I'd prefer a WR-heavy strategy if we started 3/4 of them every week (rather than the 2/3 required here), I'm nonetheless envious of a start that reads Stefon Diggs, Ja'Marr Chase (pick 16; the room was scared by the Joe Burrow slump) and Calvin Ridley. Titus then pivoted to target-hog tight end T.J. Hockenson before assembling a backfield (Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Alexander Mattison).

Verdict: If Joe Burrow gets healthy or figures it out, this team contends. If the Bengals go down as the signature shipwreck of 2023, this team is in trouble. Burrow wasn't drafted in this mock, and I get it. But that doesn't mean he can't take a sad song and make it better.

Falling Value Picks: Ja'Marr Chase 16, Joe Mixon 45

Fun Pick: Anthony Richardson, 65

Team 6 (social editor Aaron Tan): Kelce and a QB punt

If Cooper Kupp comes back quickly, this could be a gorgeous roster. Brock Purdy is acceptable as a last-round punt at QB, and Aaron loaded up the backfield after the Travis Kelce start — we'd all love to be rostering Kenneth Walker III, David Montgomery and emerging Isiah Pacheco. But if Kupp doesn't hit the ground running, this wideout room is a collection of players held back by a variety of things (Terry McLaurin might have quarterback issues, Adam Thielen the same, Jordan Addison isn't quite relevant yet, and Diontae Johnson and Jameson Williams are coming off layoffs).

Verdict: Because the middle class of running back is surprisingly deep this year (ah, the comfort of lowered expectations), I'd prefer this roster took one more primary wideout before that third running back. But a healthy and productive Kupp would be a wonderful fix.

Play to Win Pick: Cooper Kupp, 26

Mr. (Almost) Irrelevant Pick: Brock Purdy, 146

Team 7 (fantasy contributor Jorge Martin): LA is my lady

Man, it's frustrating to draft next to Jorge Martin. He's always taking guys I want. Bijan Robinson was a nifty value at seven — I think he could have made sense as early as third overall — and Jaylen Waddle (27) was another scooped value. Jorge has ties to the LA area, which might explain why four of his picks play in that city (target monster Keenan Allen, Justin Herbert, Tyler Higbee, Quentin Johnston). I'd want a tight end a tier above where Higbee likely falls, but a roster build on fortified RB/WR rooms always looks formidable to me on draft day.

Verdict: If we did this exercise in a month, I suspect Allen and Waddle would both go higher, perhaps a lot higher. And James Cook is a fascinating pick at 34; if the Bills give him a little goal-line equity, he's a needle-moving player. This roster has a nice mix of youth and experience, and there's a fun QB/WR hookup in the first five rounds. I'd happily go to battle with this core.

Falling Value Picks: Rhamondre Stevenson 67, Drake London 74, Najee Harris 87

Intriguing Upside Pick: James Cook 34

Team 8 (analyst Scott Pianowski): Fill the heavy spots, punt the onesies

I wasn't locked into any specific strategy picking this late in Round 1, I was going to go where the draft allowed me. The path turned into robust RB and WR rooms, using my first eight picks on those positions. Despite punting at QB and TE, I feel fine with Kirk Cousins (set up for a carnival; indoor games, his defense stinks) and Evan Engram (the most under-appreciated of the above-fold tight ends). I also like the age balance of my running back room; if you worry about the odometer of Derrick Henry and Alvin Kamara (I can't unsee those 13 catches), I can point to stock-rising Breece Hall and Rachaad White.

Verdict: I made a couple of "bet on talent" depth picks at WR, thinking DJ Moore can overcome the Chicago stench, and the Arizona infrastructure is good enough for Marquise Brown to keep producing. What's left in the Henry and Kamara tanks will probably determine how far this team goes.

Flip Flop From Summer Pick: Alvin Kamara 33

QB-agnostic Picks: DJ Moore 48, Marquise Brown 73

Team 9 (editor Jason Klabacha): Robust RBs, betting on comebacks

If I told you in August you could draft a team of Austin Ekeler and Saquon Barkley, and mix in a possible waiver-wire RB hero (Kyren Williams), you wouldn't believe it. Of course Jason was able to do this because of backfield injuries, but if Ekeler and Barkley return hale, this roster could shred. Jason certainly wasn't afraid of nicked-up players, also rostering Mike Evans and Tee Higgins. Trevor Lawrence was a surprising value at pick 72, and I thought Tank Dell (89) lasted far longer than he should have.

Verdict: It comes down to health; if this team gets a good medical runout, the upside is the moon. Of course it's always a little risky to draft this many players who are already hurt to some extent, but if you want to win a competitive league, you can't be afraid to take chances.

Play to Win Pick: Saquon Barkley 32

Surprising Value Picks: Trevor Lawrence 72, Tank Dell 89

Team 10 (analyst Matt Harmon): Receivers on brand

You could have guessed that Matt, the CEO of Reception Perception, would start with two vanity wideouts (CeeDee Lamb, Davante Adams) and backfill with some of his personal favorites (Michael Pittman, Garrett Wilson, Marvin Mims, Jaxson Smith-Njigba). Somehow Harmon also landed an interesting running back group (D'Andre Swift, Travis Etienne, Jahmyr Gibbs), and wasn't bad at the onesies (Lamar Jackson fell to 50, and Dallas Goedert was shunned, lasting until pick 91).

Verdict: You know a Harmon team will always crush at receiver, and this backfield also looks intriguing. If Jackson is back to rushing for touchdowns, he's a plus quarterback, and maybe Zach Wilson will pepper Garrett Wilson enough to make us happy (Garrett Wilson should never go as late as pick 70, I don't care who the quarterback is). I'm officially worried about Goedert, but maybe betting on talent was the right way to go, and the draft price was right. There's a ton of upside on this roster.

Crush November Picks: Marvin Mims 110, Jaxon Smith-Njigba 111

Falling Value Pick: Dallas Goedert, 91

TL;DR

General Draft Takeaways

Most teams placed at least a semi-priority on running back.

Most teams either went vanity with the QB/TE spots, or waited. There wasn't as much shopping in the middle round.

The room believes in the Rams, even Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee.

The room is petrified of Joe Burrow's current play (and perhaps, his injury status).

Most of the out-of-nowhere September stars were drafted proactively (Tank Dell a rare exception).

Your cheatsheet

This is what our collective cheatsheet would look like, based on the draft results

Quarterbacks

QB1 Josh Allen

QB2 Patrick Mahomes

QB3 Jalen Hurts

QB4 Justin Herbert

QB5 Lamar Jackson

QB6 Tua Tagovailoa

QB7 Anthony Richardson

QB8 Trevor Lawrence

QB9 Kirk Cousins

QB10 Justin Fields

QB11 Deshaun Watson

QB12 Brock Purdy

Runnings Backs

RB1 Christian McCaffrey

RB2 Tony Pollard

RB3 Bijan Robinson

RB4 Austin Ekeler

RB5 Derrick Henry

RB6 Kenneth Walker III

RB7 Josh Jacobs

RB8 Kyren Williams

RB9 D'Andre Swift

RB10 Travis Etienne Jr.

RB11 Saquon Barkley

RB12 Alvin Kamara

RB13 James Cook

RB14 David Montgomery

RB15 Aaron Jones

RB16 Jonathan Taylor

RB17 Raheem Mostert

RB18 De'Von Achane

RB19 Joe Mixon

RB20 Isiah Pacheco

RB21 Breece Hall

RB22 Dameon Pierce

RB23 Brian Robinson

RB24 Jerome Ford

RB25 James Conner

RB26 Rhamondre Stevenson

RB27 Rachaad White

RB28 Jahmyr Gibbs

RB29 Khalil Herbert

RB30 Alexander Mattison

RB31 Miles Sanders

RB32 Cam Akers

RB33 Javonte Williams

RB34 Jaylen Warren

RB35 Najee Harris

RB36 Zach Charbonnet

RB37 Zack Moss

RB38 Tyler Allgeier

RB39 Roschon Johnson

RB40 Tyjae Spears

RB41 Gus Edwards

RB42 Kenneth Gainwell

RB43 Elijah Mitchell

RB44 Keaton Mitchell

RB45 Jaleel McLaughlin

RB46 Rashaad Penny

Wide Receivers

WR1 Justin Jefferson

WR2 Tyreek Hill

WR3 Stefon Diggs

WR4 A.J. Brown

WR5 CeeDee Lamb

WR6 Davante Adams

WR7 Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR8 Keenan Allen

WR9 Ja'Marr Chase

WR10 Chris Olave

WR11 DeVonta Smith

WR12 Puka Nacua

WR13 Brandon Aiyuk

WR14 Calvin Ridley

WR15 Cooper Kupp

WR16 Jaylen Waddle

WR17 DK Metcalf

WR18 Nico Collins

WR19 Zay Flowers

WR20 Deebo Samuel

WR21 DJ Moore

WR22 Mike Evans

WR23 Michael Pittman Jr.

WR24 Chris Godwin

WR25 Terry McLaurin

WR26 Tyler Lockett

WR27 Amari Cooper

WR28 Christian Watson

WR29 Adam Thielen

WR30 Tee Higgins

WR31 Garrett Wilson

WR32 Marquise Brown

WR33 Drake London

WR34 Christian Kirk

WR35 Jakobi Meyers

WR36 Romeo Doubs

WR37 Jerry Jeudy

WR38 Jordan Addison

WR39 Tank Dell

WR40 Jahan Dotson

WR41 George Pickens

WR42 Diontae Johnson

WR43 Tutu Atwell

WR44 DeAndre Hopkins

WR45 Courtland Sutton

WR46 Gabe Davis

WR47 Joshua Palmer

WR48 Jameson Williams

WR49 Michael Thomas

WR50 Elijah Moore

WR51 Marvin Mims Jr.

WR52 Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR53 Rashee Rice

WR54 Skyy Moore

WR55 Jayden Reed

WR56 Quentin Johnston

WR57 Rashid Shaheed

WR58 Michael Wilson

WR59 Robert Woods

Tight Ends

TE1 Travis Kelce

TE2 Mark Andrews

TE3 T.J. Hockenson

TE4 Darren Waller

TE5 Sam LaPorta

TE6 George Kittle

TE7 Evan Engram

TE8 Dallas Goedert

TE9 Hunter Henry

TE10 Jake Ferguson

TE11 Tyler Higbee

TE12 Dalton Kincaid

TE13 Kyle Pitts

Kickers

PK1 Justin Tucker

PK2 Jake Moody

PK3 Harrison Butker

PK4 Tyler Bass

PK5 Jake Elliott

PK6 Cameron Dicker

PK7 Brandon Aubrey

PK8 Jason Sanders

PK9 Younghoe Koo

PK10 Jason Myers

Defenses

DST1 Dallas

DST2 San Francisco

DST3 Philadelphia

DST4 Cleveland

DST5 Baltimore

DST6 Buffalo

DST7 Kansas City

DST8 New York

DST9 Detroit

DST10 Pittsburgh

The six best QBs not drafted (by roster tag): Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Jordan Love, Geno Smith, C.J. Stroud

The most rostered fields players not drafted: Pat Freiermuth (hurt, which explains that), Dalvin Cook, AJ Dillon, David Njoku, Cole Kmet, Kareem Hunt, Brandin Cooks, Jerick McKinnon, Antonio Gibson, Samaje Perine, Jamaal Williams, Ezekiel Elliott, Joshua Kelley.