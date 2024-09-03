Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1 (Half-PPR)

Jacksonville Jaguars v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to an NFL preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Congratulations, NFL fan. If you’re reading this, it’s because you’ve officially made it through the 2024 offseason, which can only mean one thing — fantasy football is back!

The 2024 season kicks off Thursday night with a showdown between two of the best quarterbacks in the league in Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson — each a 2x NFL MVP looking to make it a third here this season. We'll also get a doozy of a matchup on Sunday night, when Jared Goff and the Lions host his former team, the Los Angeles Rams and former Detroit QB1, Matthew Stafford.

With a rich slate of games in Week 1, there's a little bit of something for everyone and plenty of opportunities for fantasy managers to earn points and dominate your matchups to start the year on your path to a championship.

Here's a full look at our team's Week 1 fantasy rankings for each position in your lineup:

Good luck with your Week 1 matchups!

