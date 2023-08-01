Fantasy Football Rankings: RBs for drafts

NFL: JAN 14 AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Chargers at Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FL - JANUARY 14: Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs with the ball during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 14, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The running back position seems like it's being devalued in the NFL, and that's almost reflective of how things have been turning out in fantasy. No, we still have to start two per week, and they still get drafted highly. But, there are less and less automatic fantasy RB1s available, and more committees to sift through.

That's why stalwarts like Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb are so valuable in our game.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

And that's also why we get so excited when someone like Bijan Robinson enters the fold, a talented young back who's set for a big workload in his respective backfield.

[Overall Top 300 | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEFs | Ks]

Check out where Robinson and the rest of the running backs land in our analysts' half-point-per-reception draft rankings for the 2023 season:

powered by FantasyPros

Do you expect Robinson to reach his potential (and meet the hype)? Will tried-and-true stars like McCaffrey, Ekeler and Chubb dominate the position yet again? Who're your top targets?