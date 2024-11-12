Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Defense

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Jalen Pitre #5 of the Houston Texans celebrates after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Look out, Tennessee Titans! There's a new team in town that every fantasy manager is vying to stream against. That team is none other than the Dallas Cowboys — who are presumably without starting quarterback Dan Prescott for the remainder of the 2024 season, left with Cooper Rush at QB ... and perhaps Trey Lance, if things continue to go south ... to pick up the pieces without much else around them. Sure, there's star WR CeeDee Lamb, but even he managed just 21 total yards on 10 targets this past week. There's not much depth behind him, and without a strong passing game, the running game with Rico Dowdle could go downhill quickly.

This week, the Cowboys will face the Houston Texans. Their defense is coming off a matchup against the Detroit Lions where they tallied five interceptions against Jared Goff, holding him to a season-low 59.7 NFL passer rating and the entire team to a lowly collective 3.3 yards per carry.

Find out where the Texans D/ST landed in our team's Week 11 defense rankings:

Who will you start at D/ST in Week 11?