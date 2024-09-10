Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Flex (Full-PPR)

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 08: Rashid Shaheed #22 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a receiving touchdown during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on September 08, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

What a start to the 2024 fantasy football season. With plenty of action, including various pleasant surprises (J.K. Dobbins, Rashid Shaheed) to disappointments (Marvin Harrison Jr., DK Metcalf), you're bound to have plenty of difficult lineup decisions ahead.

The decisions at the top of your lineup are typically the easiest ones; as the adage goes, "Start your stars." Where the real challenges come are in the flex and when it comes to the depth of those lineups you so carefully crafted just weeks ago. To help you out with those decisions, the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy are here with their Week 2 full PPR FLEX rankings.

Who will you start at the flex in your PPR league?

