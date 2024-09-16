FBI investigating another apparent assassination attempt against Trump. Here's what authorities say happened at his Florida golf course.

Donald Trump Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

The FBI is investigating an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump after a man armed with an AK-style rifle was spotted near Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday.

The suspect, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was taken into custody in nearby Martin County after fleeing the scene. He made his first appearance in federal court Monday morning and was charged with federal gun crimes. Additional and more serious charges are likely to follow as federal prosecutors seek an indictment.

Trump, who was golfing with longtime friend and adviser Steve Witkoff, was unharmed and quickly moved to a secure location. This is the second apparent assassination attempt against Trump’s life within the last nine weeks.

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday, President Biden said that he was thankful the former president was safe. Biden added that the Secret Service "needs more help,” and urged Congress to address the agency's needs.

What happened on Sunday, according to authorities

During a press briefing on Sunday, officials said that U.S. Secret Service agents opened fire after spotting the suspect near the golf course's perimeter. It remains unclear if the individual fired any shots before fleeing in an SUV. The suspect was taken into custody in a neighboring county.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. ET, authorities said. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw stated that the suspect, armed with an AK-style rifle, was positioned roughly 300 to 500 yards away from Trump, concealed in shrubbery that lines the course just a few holes ahead of where Trump was.

Witness helped authorities track down suspect

The suspect fled in a vehicle but was quickly apprehended on I-95 in Martin County, north of Palm Beach.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said the suspect was unarmed at the time of the arrest. Bradshaw said that a witness saw a man fleeing the golf course bushes. The witness took a photo of the suspect's black Nissan, and a license plate reader spotted the vehicle.

FBI calls it another apparent 'assassination attempt' on Trump’s life

The FBI has confirmed that it is investigating the incident as a potential assassination attempt. Law enforcement officials recovered the AK-style rifle from the scene and are processing additional items found at the location, including two backpacks and a GoPro camera.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

Trump responds: 'I AM SAFE AND WELL!'

After Sunday’s incident, Trump remained at the club for several hours while Secret Service agents double-checked the security at his Mar-a-Lago residence before he returned there safely, according to law enforcement.

Trump emailed his supporters: “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!"

He added, “Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!”

Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, said on social media that the former president is "in good spirits."

Fox News host Sean Hannity said on air that he spoke to Trump and Witkoff after Sunday's incident. According to Hannity, the pair were golfing at the fifth hole when they heard "pop, pop, pop, pop." Witkoff said that within seconds, Secret Service agents "pounced" and "covered" Trump.

According to Hannity, Witkoff said that after Secret Service agents protected him, Trump thanked all of them individually before saying: "'I was even. It was the fifth hole. I had a birdie putt. I really wanted to finish the hole.’ So classic Trump, if you ask me.”

Vice President Kamala Harris said she was "glad" that Trump was safe. "Violence has no place in America," she posted on X.

In a statement from the White House, President Biden commended the work of law enforcement agencies who protected Trump and said he was "relieved" that Trump was unharmed. "As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President's continued safety," Biden's statement read.

Questions about security

On July 13, Trump was grazed by a bullet during an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pa. One rallygoer was killed and two others were injured. The Secret Service killed the shooter, identified as a 20-year-old who climbed to the roof of a building nearby.

A bipartisan House task force investigating the July assassination attempt requested a briefing from the Secret Service this week about Sunday's apparent assassination attempt.

"The Task Force is monitoring this attempted assassination of former President Trump in West Palm Beach this afternoon. We have requested a briefing with the U.S. Secret Service about what happened and how security responded,” Republican Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania and Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado said.

After that attack, the Secret Service came under scrutiny. The agency acknowledged denying some requests from Trump's team for increased security at his events in the years leading up to the most recent incident. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned amid scrutiny over the agency's handling of Trump's security.

Since July, authorities have increased security measures around Trump. However, because Trump isn't the current president, the entire golf course was not surrounded with security — and an agent was sweeping the grounds just one hole ahead of Trump, Bradshaw said. "If he was [the president], we would've had this entire golf course surrounded. But because he's not, the security is limited to the areas that the Secret Service deems possible," he continued.

"They provided exactly what the protection should have been, and their agent did a fantastic job," Bradshaw added.

