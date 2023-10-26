FBI involved in investigation into former Michigan football assistant Matt Weiss

While the NCAA sign-stealing probe involving Michigan football has gotten national headlines, there’s also another ongoing investigation involving a former UM assistant coach.

The University of Michigan police department confirmed Thursday that it has partnered with the FBI in the investigation involving Matt Weiss, the former Wolverines co-offensive coordinator who was fired in January for alleged computer access crimes.

“The University of Michigan Police Department has partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the Matt Weiss unauthorized computer access incident,” a University of Michigan police department statement reads. “Currently, the investigation is extensive, ongoing and is of the utmost priority. Additional information will be provided when available.”

Weiss was first placed on leave and later fired following an allegation of computer access crimes at the Schembechler Hall football facility from Dec. 21-23, 2022. He has not been charged with a crime, nor has he been arrested.

University of Michigan police department deputy chief Melissa Overton told Sports Illustrated that the Weiss case is "not at all associated" with the sign-stealing saga involving suspended analyst Connor Stalions.

Very few details surrounding Weiss’ case have emerged. According to multiple outlets, the school wrote in a letter to Weiss that he had “inappropriately accessed the computer accounts of other individuals.” Michigan then fired him after he did not attend a meeting with school officials to discuss the matter.

Weiss spent two seasons at Michigan. He was the Wolverines’ quarterbacks coach in 2021 before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator for the 2022 season. Before arriving at Michigan, he spent more than a decade on Baltimore Ravens’ coaching staff. The Ravens are coached by John Harbaugh, the brother of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Weiss also spent four seasons as a graduate assistant at Stanford with multiple seasons overlapping Jim Harbaugh’s stint as the Cardinal’s head coach.