Flip the script series: Who's this year's Jaguars? (Team that goes worst to first)

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon returns to the show after his cross country move to begin our new summer series titled Flip the Script: Where we look back at last year's biggest surprises and try and predict 2023's biggest team and fantasy player surprises.

Dalton Del Don joins Harmon for the first installment of the series to try and identify this year's Jaguars- a team no one saw coming that went from worst to first. But first, the two discuss the fantasy and real life implications of DeAndre Hopkins being released by Arizona and what could be the best fit for him this season. The two also discuss the latest Jimmy G drama out of Vegas and the fantasy impact it could have on Josh Jacob and Davante Adams.

When trying to determine 'this year's Jaguars' the two looked at the candidacy of all the teams that finished in last place last year and figured out a handful of finalists. At the end of the pod producer Collin steps in to break a tie to determine 'this year's Jaguars.'

3:40 - Fantasy implications and fits for DeAndre Hopkins after leaving Arizona

10:12 - Dark horse fit for DeAndre Hopkins

13:47 - Is Jimmy G injury news a fantasy scare for Adams, Jacobs?

19:53 - Introducing our summer 'Flip the script' series

20:35 - Who will be this year's Jaguars?

22:33 - The candidates that can go worst to first

26:50 - Candidate: New York Jets

31:08 - Candidate: Cleveland Browns

34:41 - Candidate: Denver Broncos

43:21 - Candidate: Washington Commanders

51:26 - Candidate: Chicago Bears

55:31 - Candidates: Teams in NFC South not from Tampa Bay

1:03:14 - Picking 'This year's Jaguars'

1:04:07 - Why we couldn't pick the New York Jets

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts