Former Bears defensive end Robert Quinn arrested after alleged assault, hit and run

Former NFL defensive end Robert Quinn turned himself in to police in Summerville, S.C. on Friday on charges of assault and battery and hit and run, according to ABC News 4.

Quinn, who spent time with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles last season, is accused of driving his car off the road Tuesday and hitting several cars. Quinn is also accused of striking a woman in the face with his open hand.

He is reportedly being charged with one count of third degree felony assault and battery, four counts of hit and run of an unattended vehicle, one count of hit and run of an attended vehicle and one count of striking fixtures on or near a highway, per ABC News 4.

Quinn allegedly struck multiple vehicles after driving off a roadway Tuesday evening. One of those cars was occupied by a woman who approached Quinn following the collision. Quinn allegedly offered to buy a woman a beer before grabbing her by the shoulders, saying "listen to me" and then striking the woman in the face with an open hand," according to the arrest report. Quinn then reportedly got back into his vehicle, hit another car and fled the scene on foot.

Quinn started the 2022 NFL season with the Bears and was traded to the Eagles in October. He played seven regular-season games with Philadelphia before hitting the free-agent market. Quinn, 33, was not picked up by any team this offseason.