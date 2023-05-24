Former Biils punter Matt Araiza works out with Jets

NFL Combine INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 5: Matt Araiza #PK01 of the San Diego State Aztecs speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza has his first NFL opportunity since he was cut after being accused of rape. The 23-year-old is working out for the Jets Wednesday, his agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Araiza was drafted after a standout collegiate career at San Diego State, where he earned the nickname "Punt God" and set an NCAA record by averaging 51.2 yards per punt. The Bills heralded him as their starting pitcher during a successful preseason, but he never made a regular season appearance.

His professional career came to halt when he was released last August. The move came two days after civil suit was filed, alleging Araiza and two former San Diego State teammates gang raped a minor in 2021.The Bills faced scrutiny for not making the decision sooner, when they were made aware of the allegations.

This month, the San Diego District Attorney’s Office announced Araiza would not be charged with any crime. The office said sexual assault experts, district attorney prosecutors and investigators all analyzed evidence in the case, which included 35 witnesses, DNA results and 10 search warrants.

It was determined that Araiza was not present during the alleged gang rape. Ariaza has said that any sexual contact with the girl was consensual, and he thought she was 18 years old.

The girl and her legal representation stand by the accusation and are still pursuing a civil case against him. "This case is going to trial, and we'll force Araiza to talk," the girl's attorney said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Upon being cleared of the criminal case, Araiza said he was excited to continue his NFL career, via a statement from his agent. Now, he has a tryout.

If things go well with the Jets, Araiza still might not get the immediate starter title he briefly boasted with the Bills. Last month, New York signed veteran punter Thomas Morstead to a $1.3 million contract with $1.1 million guaranteed.

If Wednesday’s workout doesn't lead to Araiza's signing, it's unclear how many other teams will decide to give him a shot with the looming civil case.