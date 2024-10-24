Former Clippers trainer suing team, says he was fired for voicing concerns over Kawhi Leonard injuries

Los Angeles Clippers v Orlando Magic ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 29: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers looks on against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter at Kia Center on March 29, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

A former trainer with the Los Angeles Clippers is suing the team for wrongful termination, claiming he was dismissed for raising concerns over the treatment Kawhi Leonard was receiving for his injuries.

Randy Shelton is claiming in a lawsuit that he was "fired after complaining that Kawhi Leonard was being subjected to unsafe and illegal treatments for injuries," reports Chris Haynes.

Former Los Angeles Clippers trainer Randy Shelton is suing the franchise for wrongful termination, among other things, after he claims he was fired after complaining that Kawhi Leonard was being subjected to unsafe and illegal treatment for injuries. pic.twitter.com/qv1vOwhO7l — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 24, 2024

The Clippers responded with a statement to Haynes, disputing the claims.

"Mr. Shelton's claims were investigated and found to be without merit. We honored Mr. Shelton's employment contract and paid him in full," the statement read. "This lawsuit is a belated attempt to shake down the Clippers based on accusations that Mr. Shelton should know are false."

