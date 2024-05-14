Former Michigan QB Denard Robinson no longer part of Wolverines staff following OWI arrest

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 Rutgers at Michigan ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 23: Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback and current staff member Denard Robinson walks out and waves to the fans during the game between the University of Michigan Wolverines versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday September 23, 2023 at Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson is no longer a staffer with the Wolverines.

According to multiple reports, Robinson is not employed by the school following his arrest for OWI on April 15. Robinson had been suspended indefinitely after his arrest.

Robinson had been Michigan's Assistant Director of Player Personnel and was originally hired in 2022. A spokesperson for the school told the Detroit News that Michigan could not comment further on Robinson's employment situation "because it's a personnel matter."

The former four-star recruit played quarterback at Michigan from 2009-2012 and was the team’s primary starter in 2010 and 2011 before splitting time with Devin Gardner in 2012. Robinson broke out as a sophomore as he threw for over 2,500 yards and rushed for over 1,700 yards while totaling 32 touchdowns. He finished sixth in the Heisman voting that season as Cam Newton won the award while leading Auburn to a national title.

Robinson’s play in 2011 and 2012 never matched that sophomore season. His completion percentage dropped in 2011 and he threw four more interceptions before completing just 53% of his passes in 2012. Robinson did average over seven yards a carry as a senior and was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL draft.

A position change awaited Robinson in the NFL. Robinson rushed 135 times for 582 yards and four TDs in 2014. That season turned out to be his best as a professional as he ended his career with 263 carries for 1,058 yards and had 47 catches for 310 yards over 55 games.

Robinson is the second Michigan staffer to part ways with the team after an OWI arrest. Greg Scruggs resigned in March after just two weeks on the job following his OWI arrest. Scruggs was Wisconsin's defensive line coach in 2023 before taking the same position with the Wolverines after former defensive line coach Mike Elston went to the Los Angeles Chargers with Jim Harbaugh.