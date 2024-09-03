Former NBA PG Rajon Rondo pleads guilty to gun charge in Indiana, won't serve jail time

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo (1) before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports)

Former NBA point guard Rajon Rondo pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Rondo entered his plea at a courthouse in Jackson County, Indiana, according to local reports. He will not serve jail time.

Rondo was arrested in January after being pulled over for a traffic violation in Jackson County. The arresting officer said that he smelled marijuana during the traffic stop, prompting a search. Recreational marijuana is not legal in Indiana. The officer found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun during the search, according to police.

Rondo was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana. The drug charges were dropped as part of Rondo's plea agreement. All three charges were misdemeanors.

Rondo was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with time served for two days previously spent in jail. The sentence was suspended, per the plea agreement. Rondo instead will be placed on probation for 180 days. He'll be required to maintain employment and avoid drug and alcohol use during probation, WDRB reports.

According to reports, Rondo was prohibited from possessing a firearm per emergency protective orders taken out against him in 2022 after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun at her home in Kentucky. Rondo was not charged with a crime in that incident. The protective order was eventually dismissed after both sides reportedly reached an agreement.

Rondo initially pleaded not guilty to the gun charge, and his trial was delayed pending a Second Amendment case in the U.S. Supreme Court. His attorney challenged the constitutionality of the gun charge.

In June, the Supreme Court upheld a federal law barring anyone facing a domestic-violence restraining order from possessing a gun. Rondo changed his plea on the gun charge to guilty, leading to Tuesday's ruling.

Rondo played 16 seasons in the NBA after two seasons in college at Kentucky. He made four All-Star teams and was named to an NBA All-Defensive team four times. He led the league in assists in three different seasons and was the starting point guard for the 2008 Boston Celtics team that won the NBA championship.