Former NY gov. aide charged with being an agent of Chinese government. What we know so far.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s former deputy chief of staff was charged Tuesday with acting as an “undisclosed agent” of the Chinese government.

FBI agents arrested Linda Sun and her husband Chris Hu earlier this morning at their $3.5 million Long Island home. Federal agents had previously searched the couple's home back in July but did not explain why at the time. Sun did not immediately respond to Yahoo News's request for comment.

Prosecutors are expected to ask a federal judge to unseal an indictment against Sun and Hu later today. Here’s what we know so far.

Why was Linda Sun arrested?

Sun is accused of taking actions using her position within the state government to act on behalf of Chinese officials, Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace stated in a press release Tuesday. Such actions allegedly include blocking state officials from meeting with Taiwanese government representatives and tampering with statements put out by Hochul and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo regarding issues important to the Chinese government.

“As alleged in the indictment, Linda Sun, a former New York State government employee, acted as an undisclosed agent of the Chinese government while her husband, Christopher Hu, facilitated the transfer of millions of dollars in kickbacks for personal gain,” Peace’s statement reads. “Sun wielded her position of influence among executives to covertly promote [People’s Republic of China] and [Chinese Community Party] agendas, directly threatening our country’s national security.”

In response to the news, Hochul's spokesperson told AP that Sun had been hired "more than a decade ago" and the office had "terminated her employment in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct, immediately reported her actions to law enforcement and have assisted law enforcement throughout this process."

What’s next?

Sun and Hu are expected to appear in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday afternoon. Sun is charged with visa fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act; Hu is charged with conspiring to commit money laundering and bank fraud.

Linda Sun’s work history

Sun spent nearly 14 years working in various state government roles. She was previously the chief of staff to former assemblywoman Grace Meng and had several jobs in both the Hochul and Cuomo administrations. Sun worked as deputy chief of staff for Hochul until September 2022 before she left for a position in the New York Department of Labor.

Her last role was as a campaign manager for Austin Cheng, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in New York’s third district in 2023.