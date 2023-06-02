French Open 2023 Day 6: Jessica Pegula ousted in 3rd round, while Aryna Sabalenka advances

2023 French Open - Day Six PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 02: Jessica Pegula of United States is seen in action against Elise Mertens of Belgium during their Third Round match on Day Six of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The third round of the French Open has been a rough one for the Americans so far.

Third-seeded Jessica Pegula fell in straight sets to 28th-seeded Elise Mertens, 6-1, 6-3. It's the fourth time the Belgian has reached the fourth round of a major since 2022, though she's never advanced past it. Mertens is also 3-0 against Pegula head-to-head. Unseeded Peyton Stearns, meanwhile, couldn't upset ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia in a 6-0, 6-1 defeat after Stearns advanced to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her tennis career.

Sloane Stephens has yet to play her third-round competitor, Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

Sabalenka easily moves on

No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus made quick work of Russian Kamilla Rakhimova in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2. Sabalenka is looking to build on her 2023 campaign after she won the Australian Open in January. This is also the furthest Sabalenka has advanced in the French Open in her career.

"I think every tournament is different," Sabalenka said after the match, "especially Roland Garros is different to the Australian Open, a completely different surface. [But] It's really good to have a grand slam in your pocket, it gives you so much belief. Hopefully I'll do well here in Paris."

Rublev upset by Sonego

Seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev fell to unseeded Lorenzo Sonego in five sets after the Italian mounted a wild comeback. Sonego won the final three sets to pull off the victory, 5-7, 0-6, 6-3, 7(7)-6(5), 6-3. It's Sonego's second time making it to the fourth round of the French Open and only the third time in his career. He's never advanced further.

Other notable results

It took a fourth-set tiebreaker, but 11th-seeded Karen Khachanov moved on in a thrilling 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7(7)-6(5) victory over Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis. Khachanov has advanced to the semifinals of his past two Grand Slams and has now made it to at least the fourth round in six French Open appearances.

Unseeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia took down fellow countrywoman and 24th-seeded Anastasia Potapova in a comeback win, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.