French Open Day 8: Coco Gauff moves to to third consecutive quarterfinals at Roland-Garros

US Coco Gauff celebrates after winning against Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova during their women's singles match on day nine of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 5, 2023.

Coco Gauff is onto the French Open quarterfinals after she quickly dispatched Anna Karolína Schmiedlová of Slovakia in the fourth round. The 19-year-old American won in straight sets in a 7-5, 6-2 victory to advance to her third consecutive quarterfinals at the French Open. She lost in the 2022 finals to the same woman she might face on Wednesday — Iga Świątek, who faces Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine later today.

Jabeur, Haddad Maia to face off in next round

One women's quarterfinals match-up is set between No. 7-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and No. 14-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil. It's the first time either woman advanced this far at the French Open, and the first time a Brazilian woman advanced to a Grand Slam quarterfinal since 1968.

Jabeur made quick work of her fourth-round match with American Bernarda Pera in a short 6-3, 6-1 win. Maia, however, played an almost-four hour contest against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain. Maia won that match 6(3)-7(7), 6-3, 7-5.

Ruud to face Rune in 2022 rematch

Last year, Casper Ruud faced and took down a 19-year-old Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the French Open. Ruud went on to lose in the finals to Rafael Nadal.

This year, Ruud and Rune will play each other again in another clash of Scandavarians.

Ruud, the 24-year-old fourth-seeded from Norway, took down unseeded Chilean Nicolás Jarry in three hard-fought sets. Ruud won 7(7)-6(3), 7-5, 7-5. Rune, the 20-year-old No. 6 seed out of Denmarket, escaped the fourth round after and back-and-forth battle with Argentinian Francisco Cerúndolo, the No. 23 seed. Rune won the first and five matches after tiebreakers in the 7(7)-6(3), 2-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7(10)-6(7) victory.