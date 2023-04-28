Gareth Bale, despite creative pleas from Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, won't join Wrexham next season

Wales v Latvia: Group D - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 28: Former Wales player Gareth Bale gives a farewell speech to the crowd following his retirement during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group D match between Wales and Latvia at Cardiff City Stadium on March 28, 2023 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds certainly tried their best.

Well, maybe not their best. But the offer was unique.

Either way, Gareth Bale won’t be coming out of retirement to play for Wrexham next season.

Bale shut down the idea at the FEVO Sport Industry Awards on Friday. The 33-year-old star is perfectly happy in retirement.

"No, I don't think so. I think I was looking more for a free round of golf off Rob," Bale said. "I'm sure we'll have a chat and a joke, but I'm quite happy where I am — spending a lot of time with my kids, my wife, time that I've lost so much of over the years being committed to football. I'm just enjoying family life and playing some golf."

Shortly after Wrexham — the football club that Reynolds and McElhenney co-own — was promoted to the English Football League last week, McElhenney shared a congratulatory message he received from Bale on the jump. The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star then tried to get a round of golf out of Bale before making his pitch to join the club.

Reynolds added to the idea with a creative, but apparently unrealistic, offer.

Update: after an online image search, it appears Rob does not have the requisite body hair to support this plan. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 26, 2023

Either way, though, it doesn’t seem Bale is interested in anything more than a round of golf.

Bale officially retired from the sport in January after an incredible career with Real Madrid and Wales. He won five Champions League titles while with Real Madrid, and helped lead the Welsh national team to the Euro 2016 semifinals and their first World Cup appearance in decades last year in Qatar. Bale also played for Southampton, Tottenham and LAFC in the MLS before ending his career.

Even without Bale on board, Wrexham seems to be doing just fine. The club beat Boreham Wood last week to officially earn a promotion to England’s fourth tier league next season.

But hey, it was at least worth the ask.