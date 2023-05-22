Gervonta Davis' battery charge, domestic violence case dropped by Florida prosecutors

Gervonta Davis v Rolando Romero - Press Conference BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Gervonta Davis answers questions during a press conference at Barclays Center on April 07, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The battery charge from boxer Gervonta Davis' December domestic violence case has been dropped by Florida Prosecutors. Davis, 28, was accused of assaulting a woman at his home in Parkland Florida. She no longer wanted to proceed with the case, a spokesperson with the Broward County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Davis had pleaded not guilty in the case. He agreed to take anger management and parenting courses, and the misdemeanor charge was dropped upon receipt of his completion, according to the legal notice obtained by Yahoo Sports.

The incident occurred when Davis' then-girlfriend was visiting his house with their young child, after a disagreement over transportation back to her home. "The Victim apparently wished to drive in one of Defendant's cars but he was unwilling to allow that," the notice said.

He allegedly hit the woman in the side of her head with a “closed hand type slap.” She reportedly sustained a small abrasion to the inside of her to the inside of her upper lip.

She called police twice, according to ESPN, and was heard pleading for help while telling dispatchers that she had "a baby in the car and [Davis] attacked me … He's going to kill me."

Sheriff's deputies arrested Davis Dec. 27. He was released on $1,000 bond the day after his arrest.

Days later, the woman said Davis never harmed her or her daughter. She described her relationship with Davis as fragile, saying they were both responsible for the argument.

In the statement issued through her lawyer following Davis’ arrest, the woman said she and Davis had gotten counseling to enable them to “succeed within our co-parenting dynamic.”

He denied the allegations on since-deleted Twitter post,

"I NEVER PUT MY HANDS ON MY CHILD MOTHER NOR MY F***ING DAUGHTER ARE YOU F***ING CRAZY!!" part of his tweet said, via ESPN. "I'M NOT A MONSTER I BEEN QUIET FOR TOO LONG ... THAT'S THE ONLY REASON I'M DOING THIS NOW! JUST TO CLEAR MY NAME!"

This has been a month of positive legal news for Davis, who avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a hit-and-run. He was sentenced to 90 days of home detention and three years' probation for the accident on Nov. 5, 2020, which allegedly injured four people, including a pregnant woman.

Davis has a perfect 29-0 record, which includes 27 knockouts. In April, he defeated Ryan Garcia with seventh round body shot.