Giants QB Daniel Jones to miss another game with neck injury, will be out vs. Jets

Washington Commanders v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 22: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants haven't said too much about the quarterback's neck injury, other than it isn't the same injury that ended his 2021 season.

The results are similar though, and it is becoming a concern.

Jones will be out again for Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a neck injury, Giants coach Brian Daboll told the media on Friday. That means Tyrod Taylor gets another start.

And while nobody with the Giants has said Jones might miss the rest of the season, Giants beat reporters said when Daboll was asked about Jones playing again this season, he gave a non-committal answer. That's a change from the past couple weeks.

So this is interesting: Brian Daboll cannot answer in the affirmative if Daniel Jones will be able to play again this season. This is different than how he had answered that question in previous weeks. #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 27, 2023

Brian Daboll previously said that #Giants QB Daniel Jones WOULD play again this season.



Daboll will NOT make that statement again.



When brought to his attention that he’s being much less declarative, Daboll says “yup.”



Wow. pic.twitter.com/33v0khVZXP — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 27, 2023

That might mean nothing other than a coach not wanting to speculate about when his quarterback will return, but it is a little alarming.

Jones hasn't played since suffering the injury on Oct. 8. This will be Taylor's third straight start, and that's troubling. Jones missed the last six games of the 2021 season with a neck injury the team said is not related to this one. Jones told NBC's Melissa Stark two weeks ago that he is having pain in the left side of his neck and it is affecting his left non-throwing shoulder.

Jones was taking scout team reps in practice this week according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, which might be a good sign that Jones can return soon. But nobody seems to know.

Jones signed a four-year, $160 million contract this past offseason, and the team is not going to rush him back from a neck injury if he's still not right. The wait will last at least one more week.