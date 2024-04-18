Heat's Jimmy Butler to be out 'multiple weeks' with possible MCL injury, per report

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat will be out multiple weeks after injuring his knee against the Philadelphia 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

The expectation is Miami's Jimmy Butler will be out multiple weeks, sources said. Butler remarkably played the final three quarters vs. 76ers last night with what is now feared to be an MCL injury. https://t.co/dEDMAuuXuN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2024

Butler injured his knee early in the game but was somehow able to play another three quarters. The Heat lost 105-104.