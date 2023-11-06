Heavyweight boxer Jared Anderson arrested in Ohio on OVI, gun charges

Jose Pedraza v Richard Commey CATOOSA, OKLAHOMA - AUGUST 27: Jared Anderson boxes during his Heavyweight fight at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on August 27, 2022 in Catoosa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Boxer Jared Anderson was arrested on Monday morning outside of Toledo, Ohio, for allegedly driving a vehicle under the influence and for improperly handling firearms in a vehicle while knowingly under the influence, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Anderson was arrested on Monday in Oregon, Ohio, after he was reportedly pulled over for speeding, according to WTOL. Officers reportedly said they could smell both marijuana and alcohol coming from the vehicle. They also allegedly observed an open container of tequila in the car, and later found a firearm in the locked glove box of the car.

Anderson was then arrested and charged with OVI and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. He was released on bond, and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old is a heavyweight title contender and holds a perfect 16-0 record with 15 KOs. Most recently, he beat Andriy Rudenko with a fifth-round TKO in August. That marked his third win this year. He also beat Charles Martin in July and beat George Arias with a third-round TKO in April.

Anderson, who goes by the nickname “Big Baby” and fights out of Houston, does not have another bout scheduled. His promoter, Top Rank, declined to comment about Anderson’s arrest to ESPN.

