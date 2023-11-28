Hornets star Lamelo Ball reportedly set to miss 'significant time' with sprained ankle

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball dribbles the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco) (Erik Verduzco/AP)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

The Charlotte Hornets will be without star Lamelo Ball for the foreseeable future.

Ball is expected to miss “significant time” after he sprained his right ankle in their game against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. While Ball avoided a fracture in his ankle, the team is expected to be cautious with his return.

Ball missed the second half of last season with a fractured right ankle that needed surgery, which is part of the concern with his latest sprained ankle. How long Ball will be sidelined this time, however, is still unclear.

Ball went up for a layup over Magic forward Paolo Banchero with just more than two minutes left in the first half of their 130-117 loss on Sunday afternoon in Orlando. As Ball came down, his right ankle landed awkwardly and Ball crashed down to the court in pain.

He had to be helped off to the locker room, and didn’t put much weight on his ankle as he did so.

Ball has averaged a career-high 24.7 points, 8.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds so far this season, his fourth in the league. He’s dropped at least 30 points in seven of their last 10 games, too. The 22-year-old signed a five-year, $205.9 million extension with the team this past offseason.

The Hornets are 5-10 this season headed into Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

