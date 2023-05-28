Hot mic catches umpire mocking Marlins' challenge, which ends up successful

Miami Marlins' Yuli Gurriel, right, scores after Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss missed the plate while trying to force him out while throwing out Jacob Stallings at first during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

When MLB teams are allowed to challenge the previously final ruling of umpires, said umpires aren't going to be happy sometimes. That was the case with crew chief Jeff Nelson during a game between the Los Angeles Angels and Miami Marlins on Saturday.

With the bases loaded and one out in the 10th inning, the Marlins were up 5-4 and threatening to tack on a few insurance runs. Then the Angels appeared to catch a lucky break.

Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings hit a soft grounder that turned into a 1-2-3 double play to end the inning and put the Angels a hit away from tying the game in the bottom of the 10th. That is, until replay showed Angels catcher Matt Thaiss might not have had his foot on home plate to get the force out.

The Marlins opted to challenge the out at home plate, which had been administered by C.B. Bucknor. Nelson, as crew chief, was tasked with announcing the challenge to the public, but a hot mic also announced his thoughts on the challenge while speaking with Bucknor:

"They've got their heads up their ass."

"They've got their heads up their ass."

Even more awkward was that MLB's replay booth decided the Marlins' heads were firmly not up their ass and ruled Yuli Gurriel safe at home to give the Marlins a 6-4 lead.

That turn of events ended up costing the Angels dearly, as the game ended as an 8-5 Marlins win. Had the Marlins not challenged the call, the Angels' run in the bottom of the 10th would have kept the game going.