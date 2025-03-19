How to buy tickets for Lollapalooza with Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Doechii and more

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Lollapalooza is back in a big way this year, and this year's festival will feature dozens of musical acts, along with food, drinks, and even a Kidpalooza tent for young fans. More than 170 acts will perform across eight stages at the festival which runs from July 31 through Aug. 3, 2025 in Chicago. This year's headliners include Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, A$AP Rocky, and Doechii, but that's just the beginning.

Fans of just about every genre will find something to love at Lolla this year: TWICE will be the very first K-pop group to headline the event, pop star Olivia Rodrigo is appearing for the very first time on the Lolla stage, and Luke Combs will be the first country act to close out the festival on its final day. Plus, there will be acts spanning just about every other genre too, from EDM (Martin Garrix, Dom Dolla, and Mau P), rock (Foster the People, Korn) and hip-hop (T-Pain, Young Miko) and even viral sensations like Rebecca Black. A one-hour pre-sale will being on Thursday, March 20 at 11am ET, here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets to Lollapalooza this year.

When is Lollapalooza?

Lollapalooza will be held at Grant Park in Chicago this year between July 31-Aug, 3, 2025.

Who is performing at the Lollapalooza this year?

Dozens of performers have already been announced and will take the stage at Lollapalooza 2025. The current roster includes Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Mk.Gee, Luke Combs, K-Pop sensations TWICE, A$AP Rocky, Korn, T-Pain, Gracie Abrams, Clairo, Finneas, and dozens of additional acts over the course of the festival's four days. A full list of performers was announced on the official Lollapalooza Instagram account on Tuesday.

When do tickets for Lollapalooza go on sale?

Presale tickets for Lollapalooza 2025 go on sale Thursday, Mar. 20 at 11 a.m. ET on the Lollapalooza website. You can sign up for access to the presale list here. The one-hour presale offers the lowest prices on tickets to Lollapalooza.

Lollapalooza 2025 ticket cost:

General admission tickets to Lollapalooza begin at $385 for all four days of the event, with VIP and all-access packages costing up to $25,000 (!). These are the pre-sale ticket costs and are subject to change. While single-day tickets have been sold in the past, they are not available for pre-sale and pricing is not yet available.

Where is the Lollapalooza 2025:

While Lollapalooza originally began as a tour, Chicago's Grant Park has hosted Lollapalooza off and on since 2005.