How to identify good fantasy rankings and 12 rankings to keep an eye on | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

We continue 'rankings week' on the pod by looking at what goes into making a good ranking for draft season. 4 for 4's John Paulsen joins Matt Harmon to discuss what goes into his draft rankings and what the common flaws are when people make them. The two then identify 6 position groups that are hard to rank and project this year and 6 players Paulsen is much higher on than consensus:

(4:30) - What goes into actually making good fantasy rankings

(13:30) - Position group hard to rank and project: Houston Texans WRs

(24:35) - Position group hard to rank and project: Chicago Bears WRs

(34:50) - Player hard to rank and project: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

(42:10) - Position group hard to rank and project: Tennessee Titans RBs

(45:40) - Position group hard to rank and project: Denver Broncos RBs

(48:05) - Position group hard to rank and project: Buffalo Bills WRs

(53:50) - 6 players Paulsen has above consensus ADP

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!