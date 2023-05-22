How to watch the 2023 Indy 500: Streaming, qualifying results, schedule, live updates and more

Ganassi driver Álex Palou (10) of Spain celebrates after INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES - 2023/05/21: Ganassi driver Álex Palou (10) of Spain celebrates after keeping the pole position during the second day of qualifications for the 2023 Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The 107th Indianapolis 500 qualifying results are in, and after a shocking last-minute turn on Jack Harvey's part that qualified him for Sunday's race and bumped Graham Rahal from the Indy field in a familiar fashion to his father thirty years prior, the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" is shaping up to be, well, quite the spectacle. So start your engines and buckle up, because there's one last practice session, a pit stop competition and the official Indy 500 race to enjoy.

Here's how to tune into all the motorsport action down at the Brickyard this weekend, plus how to watch today's Indy 500 Practice 8 race (on Peacock right now).

How to watch the Indy 500:

Date: May 28, 2023

Time: 12:45 p.m

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

TV: NBC, Universo

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Indy 500 on?

The 107th Indianapolis 500 will air on NBC and Universo and stream live on Peacock.

How to watch the Indy 500 practices

Today’s Indy 500 Practice 8 race will stream on Peacock from 1-3 p.m. ET.

When does the Indy 500 race start?

While coverage of the race will begin as early as 9 a.m. over on Peacock, drivers won’t get the official “start your engines” command until 12:38 p.m. ET, with the green flag expected to drop for the 107th Indy 500 at 12:45 p.m.

Indy 500 TV schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Monday, May 22

Practice 8: 1-3 p.m. (Peacock)

Friday, May 26

Final practice - "Carb Day": 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock)

Pit stop competition: 2:30-4 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, May 28

Pre-race show: 9-11 a.m. (Peacock)

107th Indianapolis 500: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (NBC, Universo, Peacock)

2023 Indy 500 Qualifying results

With the Indy 500 qualifiers done, here’s the starting grid for Sunday’s Indy 500 race:

Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet

Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Takuma Sato (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Tony Kanaan (66), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet

Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet

Ed Carpenter (33), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet

Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda

Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet

Ryan Hunter-Reay (23), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda

Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda

Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda

David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda

Marco Andretti (98), Andretti Autosport Honda

Stefan Wilson (24), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

RC Enerson (50), Abel Motorsports Chevrolet

Katherine Legge (44), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda

Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Did not qualify: Graham Rahal (15), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda