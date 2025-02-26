How to watch the 2025 Oscars live without cable: start time, ways to stream free and more

Los Angeles, CA - February 23, 2025: Mikey Madison at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards in Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

It's been an interesting awards season, to say the least, but now it's finally time for the main event: the 2025 Oscars! This Sunday, Mar. 2, stars from some of the biggest movies of the year will gather at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California for the 97th Academy Awards. This year's awards show will be hosted by Conan O'Brien and will feature performances from Wicked co-stars and nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, among others. 2024 Oscar winners including Cillian Murphy and Emma Stone are set to present awards this year.

As far as nominations go, Emilia Pérez leads the pack with the most 2025 Oscars nominations at 13, but the film's awards season campaign has been shrouded in drama surrounding lead actress Karla Sofía Gascón. Wicked and The Brutalist are tied for second place with 10 nominations apiece. A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Anora — which Yahoo's Oscars prediction formula has calculated as the front runner for Best Picture — round out the biggest category of the night.

The 2025 Oscars kick off Mar. 2 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC. Oscars red carpet coverage will begin as early as 3:30 p.m. ET. Here’s everything you know about tuning into the Oscars this year.

When are the Oscars 2025?

The 2025 Oscars will be held on Sunday, Mar. 2.

What time are the Oscars 2025?

The 2025 Oscars will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Live red carpet coverage will start at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on ABC, streaming live via OnTheRedCarpet.com and the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.

What channel is the Oscars on?

The 97th Academy Awards will air on ABC, which you may have access to through cable or a live TV antenna. This year, you can also stream the awards live on regular Hulu — not just Hulu's live TV tier. So if you don't currently have access to ABC, all you need is a $10/month ad-supported Hulu subscription to access the 2025 Oscars live stream.

Where to watch the Oscars 2025:

Who is hosting the 2025 Oscars?

Conan O'Brien will host the 2025 Oscars. It will be the first time the comedian, podcaster and former late night host is taking on the task.

Who is presenting at the 2025 Oscars?

Last year's winners will once again serve as presenters at the Oscars, including Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Other actors on the presenters list this year include Joe Alwyn, Ana de Armas, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Oprah Winfrey and Bowen Yang.

2025 Oscars performers:

This year, in lieu of performances from the Best Original Song nominees, the Academy Awards will provide "powerful musical moments that connect film's rich history to its bold and inspiring future."

While we don't know exactly what that will entail, we do know that Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are performing, as well as Doja Cat, Lisa of Blackpink, Queen Latifah and Raye, and a special performance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Oscars nominations 2025:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Music (Original Song)

"El Mal" from Emilia Pérez

"The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight

"Like A Bird" from Sing Sing

"Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez

"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

International Feature Film

I'm Still Here (Brazil)

The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Live Action Short Film

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

More ways to watch the 2025 Oscars on ABC without cable: