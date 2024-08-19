How to watch all the best viral Olympics moments on Peacock (before they're gone)

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Gold medalist Rebeca Andrade (C) of Team Brazil, silver medalist Simone Biles (L) of Team United States and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles (R) of Team United States celebrate on the podium at the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Medal Ceremony on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games were a thrill to watch for so many reasons: the inspirational medal wins from the likes of Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles, Steph Curry's never-ending three-pointers during Team USA games, and our real-life American superhero, Stephen Nedoroscik's mind-boggling routine on the pommel horse. The Games gave us dozens of viral moments, and while you may have gotten to see snippets of them on TikTok or YouTube, nothing beats watching them in full, straight from the source. Luckily, the Olympics hub is still available on Peacock — for now!

With the Olympic Games over, Peacock will be switching attention to the Paralympics which will run from August 28 through September 8. This means that the Olympics hub will remain up on the main page for just a few more days before they begin to highlight Paralympics coverage.

Peacock confirmed that "the Olympics hub will be accessible on the Peacock home page from the main navigation menu until August 20, at which time the Paralympics hub will replace it and be available until September 9. Peacock subscribers can also access and search for Olympics and Paralympics content in the Sports hub until December 31, 2024, though full replays for some sports will be available only through the end of the Games."

Already, footage from a few sports has been entirely removed from Peacock, including Breaking and Artistic Swimming. So if you want to rewatch some of the best moments (or watch some of them for the first time even) before they get buried somewhere in Peacock's vast library, or disappear entirely, we've got you covered.

Will Olympics content stay on Peacock?:

With Peacock removing Olympic content from the main navigation page after August 20, that means that all of those viral moments and event highlights will be a little more difficult to find. In an effort to make it easier on you, we've compiled some of our favorites into a list with links that will take you directly through to Peacock's coverage, but don't wait to watch: as the streamer confirmed, Olympics and Paralympics content will be removed from the platform on December 31, 2024, and some might be removed before that.

How to watch all the best viral Olympics moments on Peacock before they're gone:

There are dozens, maybe hundreds, of worthy moments from this year's Olympics, but we've curated some of the most memorable, viral moments from the games, including a few personal favorites. Here's how you can watch some of these great moments from the Olympics on Peacock before they leave the platform.

Note: to get straight to the moments we highlighted, you need to be signed in to Peacock in this browser!

Simone Biles Goes For Gold

Simone Biles won three gold medals and a silver at the Paris Olympics, and created viral moments even as she bowed to gold medal winner Rebecca Andrade of Brazil. Peacock has anticipated your query and created a Simone Biles highlights hub so you can watch all of her medal-winning performances.

Ilona Maher and USA Women's Rugby Take Home Bronze

Alex Sedrick had an incredible bronze medal match in rugby sevens, helping Team USA beat Australia in the final play of the game. But women's rugby truly had a moment and gained popularity thanks to not only the prowess of the Americans, but also thanks to player Ilona Maher's behind the scenes viral videos.

Katie Ledecky Sets Records In The Pool

American swimmer Katie Ledecky set records at the Paris Olympic games, winning four medals (bringing her grand total of Olympic medals up to 14). Like Simone Biles, Ledecky has her own highlight reel on Peacock where you can check out all of her medal-winning swims.

Turkish Sharpshooter Yusuf Dikec's Casual Approach

Yusuf Dikec made headlines for being one of the most casual athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics, as he took home a silver medal in team air pistol without breaking a sweat or removing his hand from his pocket.

Stephen Nedoroscik On The Pommel Horse

Stephen Nedoroscik's entire vibe took the Olympics by storm, from the way he relaxed when he wasn't competing to the Superman memes that were born from his simple act of removing his glasses to his actual bronze medal-winning pommel horse routine. Here's the first moment we all noticed Stephen, when he wowed us with his specialty.

Team USA Men's Basketball Final vs. France

The gold medal men's basketball game between the U.S. and France was an exciting game throughout, but as he is wont to do, Steph Curry stepped things up toward the end when he started sinking three-pointers like nobody's business in the final moments of the game. You can catch all the action of the gold medal match, or check out the Team USA vs. Serbia semifinal which was just as exciting.

Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz in the Gold Medal Final

The men's tennis gold medal final at the Olympics was a match between a legend and an upcoming superstar, and while the legend (Novak Djokovic) won, the match proved that the sport has a new superstar on the horizon with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

Raygun dominates... headlines

Now, you may be wondering why we didn't add Raygun to the very top of our list, considering that the Australian B-Girl's breaking performance became one of the most viral moments of the games. While Raygun (real name Rachael Gunn) is a household name at this point, it appears that Peacock has chosen to remove Raygun's performance – and every other breaking performance – from the platform...

While we've barely scratched the surface of the big moments from the games, here are a few more shortcuts to some of the Games' most memorable moments: