How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns this afternoon on CBS

Fall and football are finally here. The 2023 NFL football season opened September 7 with a match between the Detroit Lions and last year's Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Up next, it's time for a jam-packed Sunday football lineup, including the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Cleveland Browns. The afternoon football game will air on CBS today at 1 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Browns vs. Bengals showdown? Here’s how to watch the Bengals at Browns game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Bengals at Browns game:

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

What channel is the Bengals vs. Browns game on?

Sunday afternoon's Bengals and Browns game will air on CBS. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on CBS. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the Bengals at Browns game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Bengals vs. Browns game?

Sunday football schedule this week

The Bengals at Browns game isn't the only one to catch this weekend. There are 14 football games to watch this Sunday. Here's the Sunday football schedule, plus where to watch Sunday football games.

Sunday, September 10:

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns , 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: