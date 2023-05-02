How to watch the Kentucky Derby in 2023: Schedule, streaming info, odds and more

Kentucky Derby Previews LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 29: Forte with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard runs on the track during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 29, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Twenty horses are headed off to the races this weekend, so grab your most dramatic hat or a delicious mint julep and let's giddy up and get ready to watch the 149th Kentucky Derby. The Run for the Roses kicks off the Triple Crown on Saturday, May 6 this year, and you don't need to be down south to enjoy the equestrian festivities. Whether you're throwing a Derby party, planning to bet on your favorite horse or just want to tune in to the long-standing tradition of the Triple Crown races, here's what you need to know about how to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby!

How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Race start time: 6:57 p.m ET

Location: Churchill Downs

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Kentucky Derby on?

The most exciting two minutes in sports will be easier than ever to watch this year, with a record 7.5 hours of race day coverage scheduled to air on NBC and stream on Peacock beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6.

But the Derby Day coverage will actually kick off prior to race day at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 5 with five hours of Kentucky Oaks day racing airing on USA Network and streaming on Peacock. Across two days of coverage, NBC will present a total of 15 live races from Churchill Downs.

If you already have access to NBC, then you should be off and running! No need to keep reading. But if you're not sure how to tune in to NBC's Kentucky Derby coverage in 2023, then hold your horses and check out our suggestions for the best way to watch the race below, including streaming, cable and more.

Kentucky Derby 2023 post positions?

Derby post positions were drawn on May 1, here's where each horse will start on race day:

Hit Show

Verifying

Two Phil’s

Confidence Game

Tapit Trice

Kingsbarns

Reincarnate

Mage

Skinner

Practical Move

Disarm

Jace’s Road

Sun Thunder

Angel of Empire

Forte

Raise Cain

Derma Sotogake

Rocket Can

Lord Miles

Continuar

