How to watch 'The Ariel Helwani Show' live from Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 13

By Uncrowned Staff, Yahoo Sports

The new version of “The Ariel Helwani Show” is finally here.

Ariel Helwani will officially launch the new era of his show, partnered with Uncrowned and Yahoo Sports, on Friday with a live show straight from Las Vegas. Helwani, New York Ric, GC and Mysterious Frank will be set up from the Yahoo Sportsbook at The Venetian in Las Vegas for a special three-hour edition of the show.

Plenty of special guests from all over the world of combat sports will be on site in Nevada, too, as the crew gets ready for both UFC 306 and the Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga bout this weekend. Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili will headline the Noche UFC event, which will take place at Sphere in Las Vegas. Alvarez and Berlanga will fight at T-Mobile Arena.

Helwani and Yahoo Sports announced their new multi-year partnership last month. Episodes of the show will resume in October from a new Yahoo Sports studio in New York City. Uncrowned will officially launch later this fall.

Here’s everything you need to know for the premier of “The Ariel Helwani Show.”

How To Watch ‘The Ariel Helwani Show’

The Ariel Helwani Show

When: Friday, Sept. 13 | 7 p.m. ET

Where: Yahoo Sportsbook at The Venetian | Las Vegas, Nevada

Streaming: YouTube | YahooSports.com | Yahoo Sports app

