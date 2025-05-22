How to watch TLC's 'Polyfamily:' Channel, new episodes, where to stream and more

TLC is the go-to network for shows about unconventional families and lifestyles, and their latest series, Polyfamily, is exploring a dynamic the network has never touched on before, the quad. If you're unfamiliar, a quad is a foursome, and the show follows the lives of married couple Alysia and Tyler who live under one roof with another married couple, Sean and Taya, and date each other's spouses. This setup and the challenges that come with it, are all front and center in Polyfamily, which premiered on TLC in April. All four episodes of the show's first season are out now, so if you're interested in catching up, here are all the ways you can stream the series.

When does Polyfamily air?

Polyfamily premiered on TLC on April 29, all four episodes of season one are out now.

What channel is Polyfamily on?

Polyfamily aired on TLC.

How to stream Polyfamily:

You can check your local listings to watch all episodes of Polyfamily on TLC, or you can find them on streaming. All episodes of season one are available on Max, or with Max on Hulu, as well as on streaming platforms that carry TLC, which include DirecTV, Fubo, Sling, and YouTubeTV.

Polyfamily trailer:

More ways to watch Polyfamily: