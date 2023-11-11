How to watch today's Michigan vs. Penn State NCAA college football game

Purdue v Michigan ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 04: Donovan Edwards #7 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates his second half touchdown with teammates while playing the Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 41-13. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NCAA college football is in full swing, with over 100 games taking place just in Week 11. One of those must-watch games? This afternoon's No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Penn State game. Are you ready to watch the Wolverines face off against the Nittany Lions? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan at Penn State match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 11 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

How to watch Michigan vs. Penn State:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Game: Michigan at Penn State

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo

When is the Michigan vs. Penn State game?

The Michigan Wolverines face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 12 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Michigan vs. Penn State game on?

Saturday's Michigan vs. Penn State game will air on Fox — which you may very well get free over-the-air. Don't have access to your local Fox? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

College football games this week:

Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 9

Virginia at No. 11 Louisville | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Southern Miss at Louisiana | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Friday, Nov. 10

North Texas at SMU | 9 p.m. | ESPN2

Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Wyoming at UNLV | 10:45 p.m. | FS1

Saturday, Nov. 11

No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Penn State | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 8 Alabama at Kentucky | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Georgia Tech at Clemson| 12 p.m.| ABC

Texas Tech at No. 16 Kansas | 12 p.m. | FS1

Tulsa at No. 23 Tulane | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Indiana at Illinois | 12 p.m. | BTN

Holy Cross at Army | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Vanderbilt at South Carolina | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Virginia Tech at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

Temple at South Florida | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Norfolk State at Delaware State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Murray State at Illinois State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

South Dakota State at Youngstown State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Charleston Southern at Robert Morris | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Yale at Princeton | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Fordham at Lafayette | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Brown at Columbia | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Maryland at Nebraska | 1 p.m. | Peacock

Old Dominion at Liberty | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgetown at Bucknell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Lehigh at Colgate | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Illinois at Indiana State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Penn at Harvard | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota at South Dakota | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Davidson at Morehead State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Stetson at Valparaiso | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

East Tennessee State at Western Carolina | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

VMI at Furman | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Cornell at Dartmouth | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Arizona at Colorado | 2:00 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

UConn at James Madison | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Memphis at Charlotte | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Appalachian State at Georgia State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Troy at UL Monroe | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Utah Tech at Austin Peay | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Bryant at Lindenwood | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Presbyterian at Drake | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Morgan State at South Carolina State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Wofford at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

NC State at Wake Forest | 2 p.m. | CW Network

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Baylor at No. 25 Kansas State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at Southern | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Tarleton State at Abilene Christian | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Washington at Montana State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Idaho at Weber State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

UNI at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State at UT Martin | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia Lynchburg at Kennesaw State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Samford at Mercer | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Rutgers at No. 22 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | BTN

Miami (Fla.) at No. 4 Florida State| 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 18 Utah at No. 5 Washington | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

Minnesota at Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

Northwestern at Wisconsin | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

No. 13 Tennessee at No. 14 Missouri | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 15 Oklahoma State at UCF | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Florida International at Middle Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

New Mexico State at Western Kentucky | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Pitt at Syracuse | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

UAB at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Texas State at Coastal Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

North Carolina Central at Howard | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Southern Illinois at North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Auburn at Arkansas | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Washington State at Cal | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

East Carolina at Florida Atlantic | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Lamar at Nicholls | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Southeastern Louisiana at Tex. A&M Commerce | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Arkansas State at South Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Utah at Stephen F. Austin | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Cal Poly at Sacramento State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Stanford at No. 12 Oregon State | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

UC Davis at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

West Virginia at No. 17 Oklahoma | 7 p.m. | FOX

Cincinnati at Houston | 7 p.m. | FS1

San Diego State at Colorado State | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia| 7 p.m. | ESPN

Georgia Southern at Marshall | 7 p.m. | NFLN

No. 7 Texas at TCU | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Florida at No. 19 LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Michigan State at No. 1 Ohio State | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Mississippi State at Texas A&M | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Rice at UTSA | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Houston Christian at McNeese | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Duke at No. 24 North Carolina | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Arizona State at UCLA | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Montana at Portland State | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

New Mexico at Boise State | 10 p.m. | FS1

Iowa State at BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

USC at No. 6 Oregon | 10:30 p.m. | FOX

Fresno State at San Jose State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Air Force at Hawai'i | 11 p.m. | Spectrum Sports PPV

Sunday, Nov. 12

Alcorn State at Texas Southern | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Which channels is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

Every way to watch college football in 2023: